“Keep your friends close … and your enemies buried.” It has been said that behind every great fortune lies an even greater crime.
“Avenue of Thieves” is the 11th book in Sean Black’s Ryan Lock and Ty Johnson series, a series that toward the end of this book Black hints he may be concluding. For those of you who are unfamiliar with the series, Ryan and Ty are military veterans who have turned intro troubleshooters for hire.
It is 1989 and communist Russia has fallen apart, but a lot of hard cases have survived and prospered. They are a gang called the Vories. One of these survivors is billionaire Dimitri Semenov, a Russian expatriate oligarch now living the good life in New York until he and his family are targeted for retribution. He hires Ty and Ryan as consultants to evaluate his security team after an unknown party begins to target his family and his bodyguards. Ryan and Ty must take over security responsibilities and find who is out to ruin Dimitri and take his fortune. Because of his past, the Russian continues to be the ongoing target of many.
This book differs from Black’s previous installments of this series in that it is split between flashbacks of Dimitri in America now and his activities in Russia in the 1980’s. It starts when Dimitri is virtually penniless and illegally obtains and sells a car he gets by devious means on Russia’s notorious Avenue of Thieves. The Vories controlled that area and were very unhappy with what Dimitri did. And it didn’t help matters when he ran down their leader escaping with the car.
Several years later, his partner, who helps grease the skids with the government, plans to escape Russia with him, but she gets delayed and Dimitri has to leave her behind. She ends up spending five years in prison while he is in the U.S. spending their ill-gained wealth and becoming a billionaire. He hires the best security team that money can buy, but most of them are killed when his enemies take over their car with a remote-control device and drive them off a bridge. Dimitri needs help from his enemies, but which enemies? The Kremlin may even be the enemy after him. This is when Ty and Ryan enter the picture.
And now a few comments: This is easily a standalone story. The plots are tight and superb, the characters are rich and well developed, and the research is amazing. The Russian mafia insight was great, and the cat-and-mouse game in the U.S. is sublime. Black displays a keen ability to draw his readers into the story and not let them go until the end. The book is well paced and full of threads that keep the reader wondering about the outcome all the way through. Black especially shined during the action scenes. I could easily see this book being made into either a TV series or a movie. It was a fun read as Ryan and Ty take lots of risks and take control as they work to outsmart the negative forces facing them.
Reviewed by David Beckwith, author of ‘A Demonic Conspiracy.’