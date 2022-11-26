Tower Garden

Vertical, hydroponic gardens by Living Towers allow gardeners to grow vegetables and herbs without soil.

 Photo provided

I have no dirt. I live on the top floor of an apartment building where the wind whirls my outdoor mobile over the cement. Last weekend’s Key West Garden Club plant sale created yearnings but no plant purchase activities for me — just some sales of books about plants written by yours truly.

But I met Dee Lucas, my next door neighbor at the sale, and owner of the impressive Tower Garden with her husband, Jason, who admitted, ”I failed miserably every time I tried to garden in the dirt.”