“Angel Dust” is the second book in a trilogy by quirky British crime writer Lorna Dounaeva. She is a politics graduate who once worked for Great Britain’s Home Office. For those of you unfamiliar with this ministerial department, it is the one primarily responsible for a wide array of services including immigration and passports, drug policy, crime, fire, police and counterterrorism. I say quirky because she once challenged a flamenco dance troupe to a dance-off.
This book addresses what is a parent’s worst fear, the abduction of their minor child. This fear is exacerbated by the fact that the child who has been abducted is from a family that has always been overprotective of their only child and over-sheltered her. One of the ongoing fears of the parents was an obsession with training their 8-year-old daughter about fire safety. Another issue was the mother’s tenuous relationship with the local police. She also had definite suspicions about the most likely suspect. I found it hard to appreciate any of these issues since I had not read the first book in the series. It seemed like the current story had started elsewhere else and that I was missing facts. So I questioned how well the book works as a standalone.
Now a synopsis of the story. Isabella goes to school one day to pick up her child, Lauren, only to find that Lauren and another child, Sophia, have already left school. Lauren had been pestering her mother to let her walk home from school with Sophia, and Isabella had been adamant about her refusal. She then sees Lauren and Sophia get into a white van which she loses in heavy traffic. Isabella reports the kidnapping but does not feel that she is getting the attention she deserves from the police department. She is treated as a nuisance since she has erroneously reported a missing child 12 times in the past. Therefore, Isabella feels that only option to get her daughter back is solve the case herself.
The story is written in the present tense primarily from Isabella’s perspective. However, a few chapters are written in the past tense from Lauren’s point of view. Personally, I don’t usually like present tense narrations, and this was no exception. I did not feel that this author’s writing style produced the best voice to propel the story forward. I had a problem getting invested in this book from the get-go. It became tedious at times with too many minute details. The story also had a tendency to head off in different directions and get sidetracked with unnecessary dialog. The story seemed to go all over the place and bounce from one topic to another. It appeared that the author was dragging out the storyline by creating unrealistic scenes to try to get to a cliffhanger ending. This turned out to be anticlimactic. As long as I’m being critical, let me say that I did not like the title. After reading the book, I found it didn’t suit the story since it had very little to do with the book. On a positive note, the cover picture was an eye-catcher.
In summary, the book had a good premise, but I found it only to be an average read.
Reviewed by David Beckwith author of “A Treasure Conspiracy.”