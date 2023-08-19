David Crosby grew up in Atlanta and earned a degree from the University of Georgia School of Journalism. After earning his magazine writing degree, he got sidetracked and spent the next eight years as a newspaper photojournalist before his desire for self-employment took hold. Only then did he return to his original passion for writing. “Paradise Gone” is the eighth installment of his Will Harper series. He and his wife currently live in Land O’ Lakes, Florida, where he now writes full time. He also is a retired Lutheran minister.
Will Harper, Crosby’s protagonist, is a hotshot Florida journalist for the Bradenton Journal who lives on a trawler and is known for writing hard-hitting stories. As the book begins, Will is writing a seemingly safe and predictable report on how overdevelopment is killing Florida’s culture and wildlife. But then his story-in-progress takes an unexpected radical turn when one of his sources, Florida Wildlife Foundation nature photographer Patsy Sullivan, tells him a much more compelling yarn than the one he is supposed to be writing. She and her intern assistant, Justin, have accidentally filmed a mother bear with cubs being killed by a poacher. When the poacher realizes that he is not alone, he shoots and wounds Justin with a sniper rifle right in front of Patsy. She rushes to get help, but when she returns, both Justin and the bear’s corpse have disappeared, and the site has been sanitized. With no evidence, law enforcement declines to investigate. But if no one else is going to investigate the matter, ever-quixotic Will Harper will sure pursue it. This is the major plot of the book.