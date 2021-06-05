Much has been written about the competitive nature of the publishing industry, and these facts are true. Since the invention of the printing press, it is estimated that 130 million unique titles have been published. It is also estimated that worldwide we are now adding 2.2 million titles to that number each year with over a million of those being published in the United States. To put this number in perspective, if you placed all the new titles each year end to end, you would have to drive 90 mph just to keep up with the end of the line.
With that being said, it is no wonder that despite E.H. Reinhard being an established author with three completed series (the Cases of Lieutenant Kane series, the Dedicated to Death series and the Agent Hank Rawlings series) this is my first opportunity to read and review one of his books. “Beset” is the second book in Reinhard’s Lieutenant Harrington series. Reinhard is currently a Floridian and avid fisherman living in the Tampa area.
“Beset” takes place on Miami Beach during spring break. The book begins when homicide investigator Lieutenant Harrington is assigned to investigate the death of a spring breaker found in the bushes at a local hotel. The man has almost been decapitated in a vicious attack. As Harrington and his team begin their investigation, a second and third spring breaker are found killed in gruesome manners. Harrington’s investigation soon discovers that all three are friends who came down for spring break together. As Harrington attempts to close in on the perpetrator, the case begins to take one unexpected turn after another and eventually leaves even Harrington in possible harm’s way.
This book has action from page one and is a short (203 pages), high-interest, fast-paced story. You know from the get-go who the killer is and who the victims are. What is left for you to find out is why did all these things occur. It is a very Christie-esque story that makes you wonder what makes these people tick. It is told from two different points of view: the perpetrator in the third person and the investigators in the first person. The investigator’s point of view is very much a police procedural. At times, the female perpetrator drops little hints about why she is engaged in these acts of violence, but the reader needs to be on his toes to garner the clues. The killer’s perspective drives the story, but Harrington and his team are not too far behind. The reader will find himself torn between wanting to see revenge and Harrington catching the killer before more bodies turn up. Then there is a twist. It should keep you on the edge of your seat as the different scenarios are brought in.
The author’s writing is sometimes a bit unpolished and awkward. You might find yourself having to overlook occasional lapses in grammar and awkwardly phrased sentences. This is somewhat surprising considering how many books he has written. One distraction was the use of the word “sure.” I lost count on how many times the author used that word. I found the tale good enough that I was willing to overlook these shortcomings on a story that sometimes seemed ripped from headlines. All in all, I found it easy to read with plenty of twists and turns and didn’t want to put it down unfinished.
Reviewed by David Beckwith, author of ‘A Demonic Conspiracy.’