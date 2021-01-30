Plant-forward eating should be easy and delicious — and it can be. Rather than follow strict rules, simply add plant foods like fruits, vegetables, nuts, beans and grains to more meals throughout the day.
Walnuts, for example, are a kitchen multi-tasker with uses well beyond baked goods. In fact, walnuts can be used as a simple, whole-food meat alternative. One ounce of walnuts contains important nutrients including 4 grams of protein, 2 grams of fiber, 2.5 grams of monounsaturated fat, 13 grams of polyunsaturated fat and 2.5 grams of essential omega-3 alpha-linolenic acid.
Try walnuts in recipes like Pizza with Plant-Based Walnut Crumble, and find more plant-forward recipes at http://www.walnuts.org/plantrecipes.