It’s that time of year that we just have to be on guard. After any anxiety-evoking event, such as a tropical storm or hurricane, it is not uncommon for pets (and owners) to be stressed.
I have heard from many pet owners regarding their dogs, cats, birds and more all acting differently after major storms — anywhere from being timid to overly aggressive. So far, the only animals that I have come across that did not seem to care about the storm were my fish and pet tortoises.
If you need to evacuate, the sudden change and frenzy can cause an emotional toll on many animals. In addition, in certain circumstances, the post-storm period without electricity, water and the usual comforts to which pets are accustomed can all take their toll. You know how your life can be disrupted; your pets have the same experience. The big difference, though, is that you can talk about your concerns; your pets can't. They show their emotions by changes in behavior.
There are many post-storm dangers of which you must be aware. Perhaps the biggest concern is storm debris. There are sharp pieces of roofing, nails, glass, etc., all over. Free-standing water can be lethal if there are downed power lines. These dangers are ubiquitous.
Cats, dogs and horses are susceptible to tetanus, a serious disease caused by dirty cuts, scratches and puncture wounds. There is no vaccine for tetanus in cats and dogs, but there is for horses. If your horse is not current on its tetanus vaccine, it is never too late to get it done.
If your dog or cat gets tetanus, it is not necessarily life threatening if it is caught in time. ANY CUT OR INJURY must be taken seriously. The wound should be thoroughly cleansed, and if you have any questions, take your pet to your veterinarian immediately.
Sadly, many owners have lost pets before, during and after storms. Fences are down, trees and landscaping are often changed and, overall, the neighborhoods look and smell different. This can be confusing to pets and they can get disoriented and lost.
Although we hope to never have to experience hurricanes, we do live in the tropics, and we really do need to be prepared. Make sure your pets are properly identified. Collars and tags may fall off. Get your pets microchipped. Also, keep good portrait-style photos available, just in case your pet gets away and you have to post flyers around the neighborhood and on social media.
Call your veterinarian if your pets don’t return to their normal behavior within a few days. There are behavioral interventions and medications that can help if needed.
As much as we don’t want to talk about it, just because we just had a storm, it does NOT mean that we are immune to any more this season (just look back at 2005). If your pet seems overly susceptible to storm stress (called storm phobias) ask your veterinarian to prescribe tranquilizers or anxiolytics that you can keep in your pet first aid kit. Do this now, just in case.
Dr. Doug Mader is a triple-boarded veterinary specialist and author of “The Vet at Noah’s Ark” (www.dougmader.com). Send your questions to dmaderdvm@gmail.com.