Aragon

This dog sits near a pile of post-Hurricane Irma debris. Extreme caution must be taken so that pets and their people do not get injured by all the dangerous material scattered by the big winds. 

 Photo provided by Dr. Doug Mader

It’s that time of year that we just have to be on guard. After any anxiety-evoking event, such as a tropical storm or hurricane, it is not uncommon for pets (and owners) to be stressed.

I have heard from many pet owners regarding their dogs, cats, birds and more all acting differently after major storms — anywhere from being timid to overly aggressive. So far, the only animals that I have come across that did not seem to care about the storm were my fish and pet tortoises.