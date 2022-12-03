Some plants don’t need dirt to grow. Air, sun and water will do just fine. Tillandsias, a kind of bromeliad, use water and photosynthesis to turn carbon dioxide found in the air into silvery, green animal fodder. Animals either eat plants or eat things that previously have eaten plants. Plants are essential. Every other creature depends on them, not to mention the oxygen released into the air on their exhale.
So if you live in a high-rise building and have only a cement balcony, plants still will grow there without dirt. Hang tillandsias to sway in the balmy high-rise breeze.
It is ironic that the word “tillandsia” contains the two smaller words “till” and ”land” since they grow without any necessary tilling and don’t need any land. They will grow almost anywhere, surfaces including tree branches, bark, wires, rocks and fences.
Carl Linnnaeus named the plant after Swedish botanist Elias Tillandz (1640-1693). There are over 650 species of the vascular plant found in the tropical forest. Over one-third of tropical plants are epiphytes — meaning they place their roots on the surface of a host instead of in the ground.
They grow in temperatures from 50 degrees to 85 degrees. Tillandsias grow all over the tropical world. They grow all through the Americas south of here. Local Spanish moss is a tillandsia.
Because their roots are primarily used for attachment, their silvery leaves become the main water retention faculty. Specialized stomata cells found on the leaves absorb water from rain, dew and humidity. The stomata open at night and close during the heat of the day to preserve water retention, Tillandsias do not enjoy tap water, so put a bucket out to collect rainwater. Drop the tillandsia into the bucket of water to give it a refreshing bath. (Phone ring. “I can’t talk right now. I’m giving my plant a bath.” Great line!) Allow the plant to totally dry before watering again.
When the roots have “greened” with water they will absorb more sunshine. Be sure to provide the sun to grow a vigorous air plant.
An epiphyte blooms only once. (Epi means “on a plant”.) The plant then dies, but it is survived by newly created offsets. A rosette of petals in the center can be various vivid colors, red, yellow, pink, orange or purple. Beside collecting dew and raindrops, the rosettes collect dust and insect residue. Weirdly, it has been reported that earthworms also live amongst the sky-high roots. Just to make sure they replicate, tillandsias create dandelion-like seeds floated on light, silky parachutes that grow in nooks and crannies.
They use moths, hummingbirds or bats for fertilization. It would be a good idea to hang a hummingbird feeder near the tillandsia. It could provide provocative viewing.
These evergreen air plants vary in size from a handful to a wheelbarrow full. I have one that I keep in a small seashell.
If your thumb is flesh-colored instead of green, tillandsias are your kind of reliable growing plants. They will thrive in spite of your carelessness.
Key West Master Gardener Robin Robinson was a columnist for the Chicago Daily News. Her books “Plants of Paradise” and award-winning “Roots Rocks and Rain: Native Trees of the Florida Keys” and the newest addition, “Sexy Shrubs in Sandy Soil,” can be found at the Garden Club. This column is part of a series developed by the Key West Garden Club. For information about plants, visit a compilation of previous columns at http://www.keywestgardenclub.com, Robin’s Columns.