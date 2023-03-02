Losing weight is tricky when alcohol is involved. Our bodies don’t have any mechanism to store alcohol. There’s also no way for our bodies to turn alcohol into body fat.

Alcohol and weight loss

Trainer Maciej (Magic) Pawilkowski considering a drink.

So if we can’t store it and we can’t turn it into fat, why do people who regularly drink alcohol tend to put on weight and have a much more difficult time dieting? Here’s what’s happening.