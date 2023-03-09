Alkaline ionized water scams

Trainer (Magic) Pawilkowski in front of some alkaline water at the local supermarket. Think twice before taking a sip.

 Photo illustration provided by WeBeFit

I was recently contacted by an old acquaintance who wanted to talk about alkaline water. He had just purchased a water treatment system for his home and thought it would be perfect for me. You know, because I’m into all that health and fitness stuff.

His pitch was simple. The more acidic something is, the more unhealthful it is. The more alkaline, the better it is for us. This $2,980 system he was selling would make all my water more alkaline. The range of things it could do was nothing short of miraculous.