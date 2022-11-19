Nobody pays much attention to trays. They’re sort of ubiquitous, just there when you need one. But we never think of it as a decorative accessory.
I have a stack of early tole trays in various stages of disrepair. Some of these metal trays are quite old and every now and then I am inspired to refurbish one or two by sanding away the rust, repainting and adding some decorative element to it, like decoupage or a finishing technique.
Trays have the potential to go way beyond the utilitarian uses for which they were originally intended. The following will give you some ideas for using an interesting tray you might find at a yard sale, antique shop or one you have tucked away somewhere.
Frame CollectionHang a particularly pretty tray on a kitchen or dining room wall. Use this as the departure point to arrange other items of similar color on a shelf or table below it. Hang an interesting tray on the wall and surround it with pretty plates.
Display A TrayThere are many different types of trays. Stand one on end over a piece of furniture or on a shelf. If the tray doesn’t have any decoration but is painted a nice color, use it as the background against which to set a vase of flowers or a piece of pottery or sculpture. It might serve as a frame with a mirror set into the center.
Bring Old Tray To LifeBring a tray back to life instantly with spray paint to match a color in your décor. If you feel crafty, a marbleizing technique is pretty but takes a bit of practice to get it to look good. Sponge painting is much easier and quite effective. Use two contrasting colors, one for the background and a contrasting color for the sponging. If possible, use a natural sponge. Should be easy to find in Key West. I prefer decoupage and cut out beautiful botanical illustrations to arrange and apply to items like this. Or line the tray with old-fashioned floral wallpaper. If you paint a tray white and apply several coats of satin varnish it will look like ivory. The resin in the varnish softens the white color and gives it a patina.
Retro MemorabiliaIf you can find old Key West postcards or other retro memorabilia, arrange them in a collage covering the front of the tray. Apply several coats of clear acrylic finish to protect the postcards or have a glass cut to the size of the tray to set on top.
Photo OpPrint out fave photos and make a collage with them to cover the tray. Have glass cut to size to place on top of the photos or glue them in place with Elmer’s and add several coats of acrylic finish. You get this in the hardware store (like Minwax Clear Acrylic) and a small pint will go a long way. Apply a coat, let dry several hours and keep applying coats of finish until you are satisfied.
Organize ClutterGive your desk style with a silver tray to organize small items that create clutter. I use a very ornate silver tea pot, sugar and creamer to hold pencils and an ornate silver, sugar cube tray, that may have belonged to my grandmother, to hold paper clips and Post-Its on my desk.
Hold The Mail
If you have a small table by your front door that holds mail, keys, etc., use a small tray to hold it all. The items will still be visible, but somehow look nicer.
All Bottled UpUse a tray, silver is nice, to hold containers holding cosmetics or simply your toothpaste and brush in the bathroom. When you use a pretty tray to hold ordinary items everything looks better. I had a long narrow bread dish and put it in my bathroom to hold an array of clutter. Somehow it no longer looks like clutter.
Add ColorColorful plastic trays of no particular value, lend a cheerful note to the kitchen counter. Arrange fresh fruit on a bright orange or lemon yellow tray.
In DisguiseIf you have a nicely shaped tray but the design isn’t particularly great, group a bunch of interesting objects on top of it, using the shape as a border to contain the grouping.
CeramicsI bought a very pale lavender oval plate with a scroll pattern around the border and it holds all sorts of little desk items like paper clips and Post-Its. Little ceramic butter dishes are also sweet for holding earrings and rings.
PewterPewter dishes seem to be easy to come by. It doesn’t matter if they are pitted and worn. Often the shapes and color are fine even with the defects. If you find several pewter dishes in different sizes, stand them up along the back of a shelf. A silver tray makes a nice background for a group of candles in different sizes and heights. Place the tray of candles in front of a wall mirror to double the effect.
Leslie Linsley has written more than 50 books on crafts, decorating and home style. She resides on Nantucket, Massachusetts. Her latest books are “Salvage Style” and “Upscale Downsizing” (Sterling Publishers). Her email address is leslie@leslielinsley.com.