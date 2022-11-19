Nobody pays much attention to trays. They’re sort of ubiquitous, just there when you need one. But we never think of it as a decorative accessory.

I have a stack of early tole trays in various stages of disrepair. Some of these metal trays are quite old and every now and then I am inspired to refurbish one or two by sanding away the rust, repainting and adding some decorative element to it, like decoupage or a finishing technique.