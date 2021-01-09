“I think that I shall never see a thing as lovely as a tree.”
— “Tress” by Joyce Kilmer
I like my apartment, but after weeks of being glued into my three favorite chairs I am ready for some new scenery. Newspapers are full of stories about what we are going to do after the isolation stops, but I need something now.
I put on a sweater and a mask and take my jazzy, red walker out for a stroll down Atlantic Boulevard. I pass several bird preserve choices that are free and open all of the time but whose paths are a little rough for a four-wheeled vehicle. I slide to my favorite “oh so civilized” brick walkway at the Key West Garden Club. Fran Ford, a great fan of the club, gave us a donation when she died. We decided that the best thing we could do with the money was to build a walkway that she might have used as she scooted up and down the hilly property. So now a walker can circumnavigate from the new labyrinth at the top of the windy hill down to the frog-filled pond at the bottom of the hill.
If you haven’t been to the Garden Club recently, you have missed the newly constructed yellow brick road in the shape of a labyrinth. Rosi Ware, superior creator of brilliant new ideas, put some unused windswept land on the top of the hill to a new purpose. Make a wish and walk the path, who knows what may become of the wish?
The Garden Club is located at 1100 Atlantic Blvd. (You do know that Key West is numbered consecutively both horizontally and vertically.) The easily walkable gardens are free and are open daily from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.
I intend to take pictures for this column. That is practical, but I also might snap an art shot of hunting ibis or an opening orchid bud. I have the new bestselling biography of Kamala Harris, “The Truths We Hold: An American Journey.” Books and Books safely delivers it to your door. Although I know Kamala was referring to her journey, it struck me that it was my journey as well. I taught for 30 years in an integrated, inner-city high school, raised an integrated, adoptive family, and went through a myriad of changes these last 77 years. You too have traveled an American journey.
I plan to continue writing until I lose all of my small motor control. Then maybe I’ll learn how to dictate.
Gardens can be a good place to write poetry. Nature is inspirational. It is a fine place to read poetry as well
The Loveliest of trees, the cherry now
Hung with blooms along the bough
And stands about the woodland ride
Wearing white for eastertide.
Now my threescore years and ten
Twenty will not come again,
And take from seventy springs a score
Only leaves me fifty more…”
— “The Cherry Tree” by A.E. Houseman
Take a diary with you to the gardens and note what is blooming or what animals are there. You might surprise yourself with some new insight into an old problem or a new appreciation for a timeworn insight.
A hike up and down the Garden Club hill a few times will clear the mind. The muscles become joyfully filled with plant-produced oxygen. Think of the path as a luscious track.
Key West Master Gardener Robin Robinson was a columnist for the Chicago Daily News. Her books “Plants of Paradise” and award-winning “Roots, Rocks and Rain: Native Trees of the Florida Keys” and the newest addition, “Sexy Shrubs in Sandy Soil,” can be found at the Garden Club. This column is part of a series developed by the Key West Garden Club. For information about plants, visit a compilation of previous columns at http://www.keywestgardenclub.com, Robin’s Columns.