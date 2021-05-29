This past week was gray and cloudy with winds bruising anything left that might catch them. Rain is reputed to bring good luck to brides, but getting married in the middle of a magic labyrinth is sure to increase the chances of a successful linking of two spirits. All marriages need a bit of magic. The new serene labyrinth at the Key West Garden Club is a place to create this magic. Labyrinths were used for the last 6,000 years for just such a purpose, so the magic must work. Of course, we do not know how it works, that is why it is called magic.
Just walking a labyrinth is said to create a sense of calm, something we may need in this time of plague. It is an activity done by oneself, so it may be safe to engage in even in our time of troubles. Leaving sorrows to wisp away in the sea breeze feels exactly right.
On a more practical gardening point, it was difficult to get plants to flourish on the top of the windswept, dry knoll. It was Garden Club President Rosi Ware’s inspiration to create a creamy, pale-yellow brick labyrinth instead of a mass of difficult to cultivate shrubs. The labyrinth was donated by Dr. Diane O’Connell in the memory of her mother.
It also inspired a yoga class on this special platform. The club opens at 8 a.m. Calling for the good vibrations of the universe assures the positive future for all its walkers.
Dollars from kind members provided funds for the practical aspects of laying the bricks. Volunteer hands must have tingled with the positioning of the magic shapes. Bricks are held in place by a pouring Flexi-Pave around them.
Greek myth tells about the architect, Daedalus, and the construction of the original labyrinth, which imprisoned the monster Minotaur in its center. The Minotaur was the result of King Minos refusing to sacrifice his great white bull to Poseidon. As a result, Poseidon decided to make Minos’ wife, Pasiphae, fall in love with the white bull. The resulting union was a two-legged man with a bull’s head and tail. Of course, a woman was the method used to punish the king. Sexism is rampant in Greek mythology.
Theseus eventually killed the Minotaur and was led out of the labyrinth by the string he used to mark his passage through the maze, which was provided by another woman, Ariadne.
How the labyrinth came to symbolize peaceful contemplation is another mystery. But now, traversing the intricate paths encourage thoughts of the vicissitudes of eternity. It is a good place to contemplate the afterlife. The maze has so many meanings that it is no wonder that we use it for many purposes.
I think of the many, much beloved relatives, friends and lovers I have lost to the unknown in my 77 years and wonder about the ones still to come to an end. The maze is a good place to begin, a wedding, and a good place to end, a memorial. The people with whom we share time linger in the confines of its mysterious memories that will eventually also be lost to time. However, the bricks and plants of the labyrinth create an immortality for all our memories.
Climb to the top of the hill in the Garden Club and allow your mind to wander among the past and future as you walk the intricate path. Meander through your memories and lose track of the outside world while winding toward the island’s high point.
Key West Master Gardener Robin Robinson was a columnist for the Chicago Daily News. Her books “Plants of Paradise” and award-winning “Roots Rocks and Rain: Native Trees of the Florida Keys” and the newest addition, “Sexy Shrubs in Sandy Soil,” can be found at the Garden Club. This column is part of a series developed by the Key West Garden Club. For information about plants, visit a compilation of previous columns at http://www.keywestgardenclub.com, Robin’s Columns.