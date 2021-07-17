They might not be the fanciest of foods, but when you eat a filling, protein-packed sandwich, you are usually left satisfied and full of energy. From ham and turkey to mayo and mustard, the possibilities are nearly endless when sandwiches are on the menu.
With so many customizable options for bread, meats, toppings and more, it’s easy to create the perfect sandwich. For example, this Croissant Chicken Salad Sandwich is served on a fluffy, light, mouthwatering croissant and features a hearty mixture of chicken, bacon and veggies to give you that boost you have been craving.
The chicken is creamy, the bacon crumbles are crispy and the green onions give it crunch, making this sandwich perfect for nearly any occasion.
