“Sunshine State” is the third book in D.P. Lyle’s Jake Longly series. For those of you not familiar with the series, Jake Longly is a retired Texas Ranger pitcher who has returned home to Gulf Shores, Alabama, where he owns and operates a beach bar and lives the good life with his girlfriend, martial-arts expert Nicole Jamison. His dad, Ray, a retired, lethal black ops agent, also lives in Gulf Shores and owns a P.I. firm called Longly Investigations. Jake’s best friend growing up, man-mountain and extremely intelligent computer hacker Tommy Jeffers works for his dad. While Jake refuses to work for his dad full time, Ray recruits him and Nicole to work on special projects periodically. Ray brings smarts, good looks and a sense of humor to the stories. The lethal Nicole is intelligent and intuitive, as well as playful. All these characters are finely drawn, and each is quirky in a multitude of ways.
Let me begin by stating what this series is not. The books are not action-packed thrillers with guns blasting while everyone is continually involved in road races with cops and bad guys. The books are slow-paced like Gulf Shores, with some mystery and suspense that should warm your insides like a good wine. Each can easily be read as a stand-alone novel.
In “Sunshine State,”the group faces a unique, unheard of investigation when they are hired by an anonymous but apparently very well-off person to investigate cold-case murders attributed to well-known serial killer, Billy Wayne Baker, who a few years before had terrorized the Florida Panhandle. Billy Wayne is in prison after he was apprehended and admitted to killing seven women. He now says, however, that he only committed five of the seven murders and only pled guilty of the other two in a plea bargain to avoid the death penalty. Now he wants to set the record straight. But there’s one catch. Billy Wayne won’t tell anyone which victims were not his, and he claims to know who the real killer is but won’t disclose that either. Ray and his staff must find out all these answers by themselves. The trail leads Ray and Jake to a small Florida town named Pine Key. Now I’m going to be like Billy Wayne and make you discover the rest of the plot on your own.
The first-person narrator of the story is Jake. He obligingly introduces the rest of the players. Jake talks to himself; he talks to others; he talks to the readers as he shares, strategizes, plans and thinks things out. He comments on everything including what he thinks about people, the case and even food. The plot is dialog driven with good dialog, pacing and atmosphere. Much of the book is a procedural. The author immerses the reader with relaxed, flowing descriptions like, “The air held a salty must, and a gentle breeze came off the water. The sky was blue and pock-marked with wads of fluffy clouds.” As I said at the beginning of this review, this book is not a headache-inducing thriller, especially considering that it is about a serial killer, but it is instead an entertaining book to read with characters who are just plain fun.
Reviewed by David Beckwith, author of ‘A Cover-Up Conspiracy.’