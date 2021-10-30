Dear Dr. Doug,
I recently relocated to the Keys. I moved here because I love the environment and the water. I’ve always wanted a saltwater aquarium, so one of the first things I did when I moved into my new house was put together a large tank. I live on a canal and there are a lot of beautiful tropical fish that swim around my dock. I used water from the canal to fill the tank and then used nets to catch the fish that I also put in it. In theory it turned out well. Cool fish. Nice rocks. Nice look. But, my fish keep dying. They don’t seem to live more than a few weeks at best. I don’t understand because I am using the water that they live in and these are fish right from my canal, and they all look so healthy. What am I doing wrong? Any advice is greatly appreciated. I am starting to feel like the grim reaper since it seems like everything I put in there dies.
— Mike
Dear Mike,
A common mistake for all first-time aquarium keepers is to rush into populating their new aquariums. You didn’t state how long your aquarium has been set up, but I would venture to guess that it hasn’t been very long. The first thing that you need to do before you put any more fish in the aquarium is to have your water tested for quality. The biggest problem I see with fish die-off in tanks is with water quality. There are many factors that affect this.
New tanks need to establish a normal bacteria flora before a heavy fish load can be expected to thrive. When a tank is first set up, it is essentially sterile — that is, void of the necessary microorganisms needed maintain a living artificial environment. This is true even if ocean water from your canal is used, since the helpful bacteria that are needed are found in the bottom gravel, not the water.
When fish are introduced to a new tank they immediately start to add organic matter to the tank system. This organic matter, also referred to as fish poop, will increase the level of ammonia in the fish tank. This ammonia is very toxic to fish, even the healthiest fish you can catch in the canal. In an established aquarium there are bacteria called Nitrosomonas, which can convert this toxic ammonia to a second compound called nitrite. Nitrite is still toxic, but not as bad as ammonia. A second good bacteria called Nitrobacter, which is also found in the bottom gravel, converts this nitrite to a non-toxic nitrate. The helpful bacteria are necessary because even the best aquarium filters are unable to remove either ammonia or nitrite.
Also, sad to say, but the water quality in many of our canals is not the best. Warm temperatures, low flow and debris all contribute to toxins, chemicals and low dissolved oxygen. If you want to use ocean water (as opposed to making your own salt water), it would be best to take a boat out a mile or so offshore.
Many aquarium shops will test your water for free or at little charge. Take a sample in soon. They will also check the water for other important factors such as pH, salinity and dissolved oxygen. If the water cycle has not completed, your aquarium store can supply you with “starter bacteria” which will help speed up the cycle so you can continue collecting your new fish. It would also be very helpful if you do a one-third water change (with fresh, clean ocean water) at least every other week until the tank gets established, then at least monthly after that.
Be patient! After your aquarium has gone through its ammonia-nitrite-nitrate cycle, which can take up to six to eight weeks or more to complete, you will be able to add as many fish as your tank can safely handle.
Dr. Doug Mader is an ABVP board-certified veterinary specialist practicing in the Keys. Send your questions to dmaderdvm@gmail.com.