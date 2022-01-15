Dear Dr. Doug,
I just moved to the Keys from Chicago and I have an indoor cat. One thing that I have noticed is that it likes to chase the lizards and cockroaches that get in the house. My neighbor said that this is very dangerous and also that my cat should be on heart worm prevention because of the mosquitoes. I love my cat. I never had to deal with bugs like this when I was in Chicago. Thank you very much!
Patty
Dear Patty,
Welcome to the Keys, Patty! When my wife and I moved here the two biggest changes we had to adapt to were the rapid weather changes in the summer and the millions of bugs all year around!
We do have a lot of bugs here compared to many places in the United States. Not long ago I had some visitors from New York. One evening while they were visiting a scorpion walked across the floor in front of us. One of the guests sat up in her chair, excited and exclaimed, “Look at the little lobster!”
Like my visitors, cats also get excited when they see these vermin. Unfortunately, our cats don’t always know what they should and should not chase.
It is natural for cats to “prey” on things such as lizards and cockroaches (actually, here in the Keys, these are palmetto bugs). The latter can be a source of disease. In particular, palmetto bugs can act as an intermediate host for several parasites that can have adverse effects on your cat’s health. Also, these insects have been known to carry the bacteria salmonella.
Lizards (specifically the little gray house geckos) carry a parasite, called a fluke, that can infect the livers of cats. If a cat were to eat enough of these geckos, their liver could be damaged beyond repair. If caught early it can be treated. Signs of liver flukes in cats include vomiting, lack of appetite, weight loss and yellowing of the skin and eyes (jaundice). If you see any of these signs, please get your cat to the veterinarian right away!
If at all possible try not to allow your cat to play with these vermin. Cats tend to be fastidious and are always grooming and cleaning their fur, paws, etc. As a result, even if the cat does not actually eat one of these critters, it could easily contaminate itself while grooming if it has been playing with one of the creatures.
In addition to the cockroaches and lizards, as mentioned, we also have scorpions and centipedes here. Centipedes do produce a small amount of venom, but more importantly, they can deliver a very nasty bite to the face or paw of a cat.
Likewise, scorpions also have venom. Although the venom is not lethal (as it is in places like the southwestern deserts of the United States), it can still make a cat very sick. In general, if you see your cat bitten by either a scorpion or centipede I would recommend taking it to your veterinarian immediately. Medication can be administered that will prevent the potentially serious reactions that can be seen from these bites and stings.
Don’t feel bad for having bugs in your house. We do live in the topics and these critters come in no matter how clean you keep your house. It is just part of paradise!
Even though you have an indoor cat, mosquitoes do make their way inside. It only takes one bite from an infected mosquito to give your cat heart worm disease. So, yes, I do recommend a heartworm preventative for your cat.
Dr. Doug Mader is an ABVP board-certified veterinary specialist practicing in the Keys. Send your questions to dmaderdvm@gmail.com.