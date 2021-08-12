Are raw or cooked vegetables healthier?

Vegetables are packed with fiber, vitamins, antioxidants and an incredible variety of cancer-fighting, heart-healthy stuff. There is a catch, though. The way you prepare, or don’t prepare, those vegetables makes a difference. Here are some of the significant differences between raw and cooked foods.
Steam a bunch of asparagus, and the process breaks down the fibrous cell walls. That means when you eat it, your body can absorb the vitamins A, C and E more easily. But asparagus isn’t the only vegetable that benefits from a bit of heat.
Cooking tomatoes increases the antioxidant lycopene; cooking mushrooms degrades a potential cancer-causing agent in them, and cooking legumes eliminates dangerous toxins called lectins. In a January 2008 report in the Journal of Agriculture and Food Chemistry, researchers found that boiling or steaming carrots and zucchini was a better way to preserve antioxidants.
Clearly, for those foods, cooking is better than eating them raw. So what’s a vegetable that’s better raw?
Broccoli; it has a cancer-fighting compound called sulforaphane. That compound is created when two other compounds in broccoli (myrosinase and glucoraphanin) mix as the plant is chewed, blended or chopped up and eaten. If you eat broccoli raw, you’ll get three times as much sulforaphane as cooked broccoli.
But there’s more. If you eat just the young broccoli sprouts, known as broccolini, they contain more than 20 times more sulforaphane than the mature broccoli plants. Concentrate on the florets, and you’ll do even better because the stalks have very little sulforaphane in them.
There’s a catch. According to John Hopkins Institute, you need 40 micromoles of sulforaphane daily to reduce your risk of developing cancer. To get that much sulforaphane, you would have to eat 2.7 pounds of broccoli a day. Even if you love broccoli, that’s not realistic.
Fortunately, researchers found plenty of cruciferous vegetables with anti-cancer properties. You could eat arugula, Brussels sprouts, bok choy, cabbage, collards, kale, kohlrabi, radish, mustard greens, turnip and watercress. All of these have cancer-fighting abilities in both raw and cooked versions.
The health advantages of eating vegetables are enormous. One study tracked 47,909 health professionals over 10 years. The researchers found that eating just five servings of cruciferous vegetables a week cut the risk of bladder cancer in half, compared to those who ate just one serving a week or less.
Breast cancer saw similar results. When Swedish women were studied, the ones that ate one or two servings of cruciferous vegetables a day saw their risk cut in half compared to women who ate few or none of those vegetables.
Far more important than choosing between raw or cooked vegetables is cooking things more healthily. French fries are delicious, but deep-frying strips of potatoes in oil doesn’t give you healthy food.
When you deep-fry vegetables, they lose valuable antioxidants. Fried foods release free radicals, which are damaging to the cells of your body. If you’re trying to get more healthy vegetables in your diet, explore recipes that include air frying, boiling, microwaving, pressure cooking or steaming.
We found thousands of sites online where people claimed raw food diets helped cure autoimmune disorders, cancer, heart disease, IBS and dozens of other diseases and conditions. But carefully controlled, large-scale studies to prove those claims don’t exist. Testimonials and marketing claims are not scientific proof.
Researchers have found that eating vegetables can prevent cancer, reduce heart disease and help people live longer. However, there weren’t significant differences between people who ate vegetables that were cooked or raw in those studies.
As long as you’re not deep-frying your veggies or smothering them in fatty sauces before you eat them, there isn’t that much of a difference between cooked or raw foods. Plus, there are many foods that you can only get all the benefits from if you steam or boil them first.
The bottom line is, if you like eating raw vegetables more, then make sure they’re washed and enjoy. If cooking vegetables helps you eat more, then cook away.
