Mike Faricy is an award-winning Minnesota author who I’m reading and reviewing for the first time. I didn’t know and wouldn’t have guessed, but “Art Hound” is the 16th book in his Dev Haskell series.
Haskell, the protagonist, is a good-hearted P.I. who cannot resist a hard luck case or a roll in the sack. This is a mystery series but by no means a serious one. It involves a P.I. with sharp skills with the comedy relief of his sometimes dysfunctional private life. To pigeonhole Faricy’s audience, I would have to say the series appeals to the type of reader who enjoys Janet Evanovich or Carl Hiaasen. I’m still trying to decide if the conclusion was tongue-in-cheek or an editing error. My Kindle reader said 50%, but “THE END” popped up and it was simply over.
As the book begins, Dev is concluding a delightful overnight tryst at his house with his best friend with benefits, Heidi. When Heidi opens the front door the next morning to go home, she finds a man sleeping on Dev’s doorstep. He is one of Dev’s casual acquaintances, Demarcus Cantrell, a starving, down-on-his-luck artist who is now homeless since his live-in girlfriend, Coleen, has permanently kicked him out. Good-heated Dev allows him to move in “for a few days” while he finds a permanent place to live.
Unfortunately, after two days Demarcus has worn out his welcome. He refuses to clean up after himself, sleeps all day, eats all of Dev’s groceries, forgets to do household chores, drinks all of Dev’s Jameson Irish Whiskey and his beer, leaves a bathtub flowing until Dev’s ceiling collapses and talks Dev into renting a U-Haul to pick up (while offering no assistance) all his art supplies which then take up virtually all of Dev’s house. He can’t even be trusted to let out the dog while Dev is working. Suddenly Dev understands why Coleen ran Demarcus off. Her final straw was when she came home from work one day and found that Demarcus had painted a mural on her dining room wall depicting her naked sitting on a china platter that was identical to the china she had inherited from her grandmother. Dev gives Demarcus an ultimatum, “Move in 48 hours or else.” But instead of moving, Demarcus simply disappears, leaving all his stuff behind.
Let’s just say that from this point, Faricy takes the reader on a whirlwind ride of art fraud and forgery, kidnapping, false identities, a confrontation with an irate errant husband turned bodyguard, strip club visits, French art experts, assaults by burglars, police confrontations and, of course, thrown punches, gun battles, bruises, busted lips and black eyes.
The editing was good. The characters were well fleshed out. The best characters was not the good guys, but the irritating house guest from hell who Dev just can’t get rid of. The writing was entertaining and kept me reading despite the fact that the major plot was rather obvious early on. It would have been fun for Morton, the dog, to have had a bigger role than just eating Dev’s tryst’s lacy thong panties. This was a light-hearted read, nothing heavy and no real depth of characters, but fun nevertheless.
Reviewed by David Beckwith, author of ‘A Demonic Conspiracy.’