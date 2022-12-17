Wild artichokes were improved and hybridized by botanists. They do not grow to be edible in the wild. Those scientists named Marilyn Monroe as their first artichoke queen. As queen, she wore a seductive sash and posed for photographers. She sold a lot of artichokes.

This Christmas dinner, when all of the cameras are clicking, you might put on your bikini and sash it up. It “ought to choke” up your guests.