Wild artichokes were improved and hybridized by botanists. They do not grow to be edible in the wild. Those scientists named Marilyn Monroe as their first artichoke queen. As queen, she wore a seductive sash and posed for photographers. She sold a lot of artichokes.
This Christmas dinner, when all of the cameras are clicking, you might put on your bikini and sash it up. It “ought to choke” up your guests.
Artichokes are a perfect vegetable for Christmas dinner as they are designed to be shared. Dip a warm artichoke bract into a communal melted butter dish and savor the mildly nutty flavor as your teeth scrape off the thin layer of yummy goo from this thistle. Ask your sociable sister to do the same. Celebrate when you both agree to share the heart of the artichoke.
Hearts may be served either hot or cold. They contain high amounts of potassium, vitamin C and fiber, all of which are vitally good for your body.
I come from Nebraska, where corn and beans are the vegetables. My mother was a terrible cook, but she could prepare corn in 20 different ways. I did not encounter artichokes until I was 40 and long married to another mid-westerner who also did not know the tasty bracts. Together, we had this joyful discovery!
My son’s friend, Shane, is Italian. He had his first artichoke when he was 25, so I guess I cannot blame my German mother’s lack of culinary skills for the artichoke oversight. Maybe they were not imported during the war years in the 1940s when I was growing up.
The Greeks believed that the artichoke arrived on Earth when Zeus transformed an errant patroness into a vegetable. Although the actual artichoke thistle plant is strikingly beautiful, I am glad Zeus is not still in vogue, as life being a vegetable is not a-peel-ing. (Sorry.)
Artichoke plants are 6 feet tall with a thick stem. They produce vibrant purple showers of hundreds of tiny florets that form a bloom as big as a fist. A field of blooming plants is a heady sight. The purple color connotes the royalty status the vegetable deserves. The artichoke hearts that we eat form before the plant gets a chance to flower, so the flowers are not often seen. Despite Castroville, California, declaring itself the artichoke capital of the world, most artichokes come from Italy. Italians began growing the Mediterranean plants around 1400.
The artichoke, Cardoon cynara, is in the aster family. The choke forms when grown in rich soil and a mild climate. It contains in the future flower head. Bracts surround the fuzz and the edible heart. The fuzz is inedible and must be removed. The fuzz would eventually turn into the purple florets within four to eight years. The plant dies after flowering.
To propagate artichokes the gardener must clone the plant using the fuzzy heart. Seeds do not grow true.
Sharing hearts do.
