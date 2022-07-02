“Independence Day”
I was pondering the word “independence” in light of the recent Roe vs. Wade ruling and our country. And while I have no intention of turning an “At home” column into a political treatise, I found it interesting that July 4, Independence Day, is a much celebrated holiday by everyone, I assume, including those who sit on the Supreme Court. Independence means being independent, free from the influence or control of others. Something to think about.
This is the day Americans celebrate their independence from Great Britain. We’ve been independent from that country for over 246 years. Independence Day commemorates the adoption of the Declaration of Independence in 1776. We associate this day with fireworks, parades, barbecues, baseball games, family reunions, carnivals, fairs, picnics, political speeches and ceremonies. It is considered to be the National Day of the United States. The Fourth of July is typically one of the busiest travel days in the U.S.
The American flag is more responsible for our love affair with the red, white and blue color scheme than any other. Flags bring up emotional feelings; some sad, some joyful, some quite meaningful, like the rainbow flag. We often use flags to announce all sorts of things; our political beliefs, a dove flag for peace, a flag with sayings, a flag to proclaim allegiance to a country even, or perhaps because you’re living somewhere else. In Key West, I see lots of Swedish and British flags. In the 1960s, the American flag was often used as a patch on jeans, a backpack, purses, notebooks and all sorts of clothing.
Here are some interesting facts about that historic day. There is the matter of whether the members of Congress actually signed the paper on July 4. It seems many historians concluded that it was signed a month later, after its adoption on Aug. 4. That seems like a hard sell. Imagine if we were suddenly told that the Fourth of July was now going to be fourth of August. It’s almost as insane as the idea of daylight savings time. Now there’s an archaic idea that needs reform.
And another interesting fact is that the only two signers who served as presidents, Thomas Jefferson and John Adams, both died on the same day, July 4, 1826, exactly 50 years after the original signing. Another strange fact is that James Monroe, another founding father who was elected president (although not a signer of the Declaration) was the third president to die on July 4, in 1831. And the only president who was born on Independence Day was Calvin Coolidge in 1872.
Other interesting facts about the day include: All capable military bases in the U.S. fire off a salute of one gun for each state, called “a salute to the nation,” at noon on Independence Day. In addition to a spectacular fireworks display, Miami, Florida lights one of its tallest buildings with the patriotic red, white and blue color scheme, as does the Chrysler Building in New York City. Of course, as expected, New York City’s fireworks display is the largest in the country with more than 22 tons of exploding pyrotechnics. Boston, Chicago, St. Louis, San Francisco and Washington D.C. are not far behind.
More little-known facts: The tiny state of Rhode Island has held the longest running Independence Day celebration in the U.S. beginning in 1785. Seward, Nebraska was declared the smallest town holding a celebration in the same town square since 1868. It is a town with 6,000 residents and swells to 40,000 during the Fourth of July celebration.
Patriotic songs such as the national anthem “The Star Spangled Banner,” “America the Beautiful,” “My Country ‘Tis of Thee,” “This Land is Your Land,” “Yankee Doodle Dandy,” in northern states, and “Dixie,” in southern states, “Stars and Stripes Forever” and “God Bless America” are sung more on this day than any other.
In 1870, Congress made Independence Day an unpaid holiday for federal workers.
It wasn’t until 1938 that Independence Day was declared a paid federal holiday.
The Boston Pops orchestra has hosted a music and fireworks show over the Charles River every July 4 (with the exception of last year) and in Washington, D.C, a free concert is broadcast live by PBS, NPR and the American Forces Network precedes the fireworks and, pre-Covid, attracted over half a million people annually.
And for a final thought: The Philippines celebrate July 4 to commemorate that day in 1946 when it ceased to be a U.S. territory. They call it Republic Day. Happy 4th!
Leslie Linsley has written more than 50 books on crafts, decorating and home style. She resides on Nantucket, Massachusetts. Her latest books are “Salvage Style” and “Upscale Downsizing” (Sterling Publishers). Her email address is leslie@leslielinsley.com.