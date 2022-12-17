I hate Australian pines but I’d happily stand in the way of a chainsaw whirring noisily toward the Australian pines canopy at Fort Zach.

It’s possible for the brain to hold opposite points of view. It’s what makes humans frustratingly complex and wickedly hard to pin down. I can love and hate Australian pines at the same time. Sorta like adults are with kids: We can love our own when they’re wreaking havoc with a dinner party — and hate everyone else’s toddlers and teens for doing the same thing.