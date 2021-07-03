Even though I moved away from Mississippi for the final time 49 years ago, I still can’t help but think of myself as a Mississippian since I spent my formative years there and my roots go deep into the Mississippi mud. It helped make me what I am.
Many authors have made their careers writing about this iconic place, especially its underbelly. Some are recognized as international giants like William Faulkner, Tennessee Williams and John Grisham. Many others like Kathryn Stockett, Greg Iles, Ellen Douglas, Barry Hannah and Larry Brown are acknowledged as true contributors to modern literature. Now you can add Ace Atkins to that list. I first met Ace through my brother and was privileged to later work with him at the 2017 Mystery Fest Key West. Not only does he write his own best sellers, but he is keeping the Robert B. Parker tradition alive by continuing Parker’s famous Spenser series.
Ace’s 10th book in his Quinn Colson series is a classic confrontation between good and evil. It has it all: redemption, forgiveness and, of course, revenge. As I read it, it took me home with stories of Elvis, and the literal taste of fried chicken and catfish as Quinn fights corruption, crime, sleazy politicians and the Dixie mafia in a story so southern that I couldn’t help but reminisce about family, friendship and faith in Jesus as I was transported back to my youth.
The ninth Quinn Colson book, “The Shameless,” ended with a cliffhanger with Sheriff Colson being ambushed by a far-right group called The Watchmen and shot in the back four times, almost bleeding out. For the nine months following the incident Quinn has been in rehab and has been put on administrative leave as he slowly recovers. Mississippi’s corrupt governor has replaced him with an interim sheriff. This new sheriff is both stupid and crooked. Crime has gone screaming through the roof. Brothel owner and madam Fannie Hathcock, who owns a tawdry, cesspool roadhouse named The Booby Trap that serves watered-down whiskey and chicken wings to her sleazy clientele has seen her business take off. Her enterprises include openly running everything from teenage lap-dancers, porn movies and live, online sex, to human trafficking, using undocumented alien workers and gun running. She has no fear of arrest. If Quinn doesn’t soon get re-involved, the county may soon be too out of control to ever rein in. Starting to get the picture?
I love Ace’s characters. Quinn is an ex-Ranger who returned home to take his daddy’s place as sheriff. He’s far from polished. He’s no candy-ass but is instead a blue collar, tough-as-nails native Mississippian who listens to old-fashioned country and western music. Fannie is one of the most unlikable and despicable female antagonists you will ever encounter, and she is on center stage throughout the entire book. Ace develops a wide array of secondary characters that range from his pregnant new wife, his adopted son, his sister, a female FBI agent and an ex-con who plays both ends against the middle. There are multiple plot lines. Despite being part of a series, the story is fairly well self-contained. Much of the plot seems ripped from current events.
The Quinn Colson series just continues to get better and better. Country roads, take me home.
Reviewed by David Beckwith, author of ‘A Treasure Conspiracy.’