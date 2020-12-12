Each holiday season I hope to be able to review at least one seasonal book. More times than not, it ends up being a holiday cozy mystery. This year I hit pay dirt. I not only found a holiday cozy but also one written by my fellow Key West Guild bestselling author Lucy Burdette. She has long divided her time between Madison, Connecticut, and Key West.
“The Key Lime Crime” is the latest and 10th book in her Key West Food Critic Mystery Series. While I have not reviewed every book in the series, I have showcased several of them in this column in the past. For those of you unfamiliar with the series, the protagonist is Hayley Snow, a food critic for “Key Zest” magazine. Up until book nine, “A Deadly Feast,” she lived on Garrison Bight’s Houseboat Row with her octogenarian roommate, Miss Gloria. Hayley’s mother is a local caterer who Hayley and Miss Gloria assist on occasion. This changed in book nine, however, when Hayley married her longtime boyfriend Nathan Bransford, a member of the Key West Police Department.
As this book opens, it is three weeks after the wedding. Hayley and Nathan are still living with Miss Gloria pending a move to their own Garrison Bight houseboat once it is renovated and redecorated. The timeframe is the week between Christmas and New Year’s Day. Everyone is scurrying around. The town is packed with tourists who have descended on it for the New Year’s celebration. Making things more hectic is the fact that local author David Sloan has his Key lime pie competition happening as well. Hayley is double-timing it to meet her deadlines for “Key Zest” and to cover the events of the pie festival.
With so many people in town, Nathan is also up to his ears in work. As if anything can’t more hectic, Nathan’s out-of-town widowed mother, Helen, who had refused to attend their wedding because of her attachment to her former daughter-in law, now decides to descend on them with one day’s notice. Every room in town is full of tourists, and there isn’t room for any more people on Miss Gloria’s houseboat, so Hayley’s mother offers to take Helen in. Making matters worse, Nathan makes it clear that he has to work, so entertaining his mother will be Hayley’s responsibility. Starting to get the picture?
Without telling you much more about the plot, things get muddier when Hayley, Helen and Miss Gloria stumble on a homicide that causes the unlikely trio to put the past behind them and bond. At first, Hayley is intimidated by her cold, unresponsive new mother-in-law, but they learn a lot about each other as the story progresses.
Burdette has found a recipe that works for her, and this book falls right into that formula. As in the past, she gives actual recipes at the book’s end. While each book builds on its predecessors, each can easily be read on a stand-alone basis. As with her past books, the book is well edited and will be a light, easy-to-read way to wile away your spare time during the holidays.
Reviewed by David Beckwith, author of ‘A Demonic Conspiracy.’