“Her Father’s Land” by Ramrod Key resident and native Floridian Jeff Kelly is a novel that takes place in Vietnam at the height of the conflict. It is Kelly’s second book, the first being the memoir “DMZ Diary,” an account of his harrowing experiences in a 1968 combat tour as a tactical air controller with an infantry battalion. After also serving in Japan, he subsequently had an airline career and then worked for the United Nations in Rwanda and Afghanistan, before retiring with his wife to the Florida Keys.
The main characters in this book come from both sides of the conflict. Tran Xuan Ha is a nurse who works for Doctor Trung in a clinic in Quang Tri City. Lt. Huong Van Nhu is a combat officer in the People’s Army (Viet Cong). Lt. Larry Jones, the nephew of an influential American congressman, is a Marine who is transferred to the U.S. Agency for International Development. Ha did not start out as a political radical but joined the Viet Cong after her village, Tan An Von Giap, was destroyed and, in the aftermath, both of her parents died. The people in her village were forcibly thrown into a refugee camp with only what possessions they could carry. Anyone who resisted was beaten with truncheons. Their homes and fields were abandoned, and their forebears’ graves were desecrated. Ha’s father eked by doing anything that brought in any income at all until he was killed selling cigarettes on the roadside by a passing truck. A month later her grieving, malnourished mother passed away as well. That was when Ha walked away from her career and became a full-time Viet Cong spy and lover to Lt. Nhu.
Ha’s ultimate goal was to someday reclaim both her country and her parents’ land. That was when the implications of the title finally sank in with me. “Her Father’s Land” had both a macro as well as a micro meaning. Ha subsequently became the mistress of American Lt. Jones and fed vital information that she surreptitiously obtained from him to the Viet Cong, thus giving them strategic battle advantages over the Americans. The plot becomes more complicated, but I will not continue my synopsis and ruin it for you.
The chapters in this book are not numbered, but each of these mostly short chapters instead has a title. At first it seemed like I was reading a series of loosely connected short stories or vignettes. But as I got farther into the book, these various short recitations began to come together as a cohesive story. One of the things that left this impression is the fact that while all chapters are written in an omniscient third-party style, they are written from different points of view. These points of view come from combatants on both sides of the conflict. This humanized all the characters, not just the Americans. I found it fascinating to peek inside the minds of all the participants in the war and understand their mindsets and motivations. This style of presentation became one of the book’s highlights. The other highlight was the author’s in-depth knowledge of Vietnam and the military. It was obvious to me that he knew his topics well. I found the book to be well edited. I did not see any glaring grammatical or spelling errors.
The Vietnam conflict largely molded my generation. Since I never served there, I was glad to gain more knowledge and a fresh perspective of this pivotal time in our history.
Reviewed by David Beckwith, author of 'A Treasure Conspiracy.'