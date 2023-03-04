When I picked up “Don’t Know Tough,” I had no idea what I was getting ready to read, but I ultimately found myself identifying with both the author and the text on multiple levels.

First, Eli Cranor is an Arkansan, and I was born and raised barely 10 miles on the Mississippi side of the Arkansas border. Second, Denton, Arkansas, where high school football was almost a religion could have been Greenville, my hometown, where high school football was practically worshipped as well. Football owned Friday nights in the fall. Last, Cranor received more than 200 rejection notices on this eventual award-winning novel before a publisher risked taking a chance on him. My own award-winning first book, “A New Day in the Delta,” had 96 rejection notices before finally finding a publishing home. Apparently, Cranor made his search for a publisher a quest just like I did. I congratulate him for his persistence.