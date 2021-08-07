Occasionally I feel the need to reread books that were considered groundbreaking at the time of their original publication to see how they have stood the test of time. I have done this with Orwell’s dystopian “1984” and his allegorical “Animal Farm” and Golding’s “Lord of the Flies.” Recently I revisited Bruce Sterling’s 1988 cyberpunk novel “Islands in the Net.” While Sterling, of course, missed on some of his projections about the future (life in the 2020s), he was very close to being right in many other instances. Much of the future shock of this novel has softened, not because it has aged poorly, but because it has aged so well.
This book presents an overall vision of the future that is neither utopian nor bleak. It contains some very interesting notions: special poisons that make people go insane, little robot assassins and weapons, and a one-celled protein called “scop” that people eat. Some of his other ideas seem obsolete: the Net as he portrays it has already arrived, super expensive video glasses (something that is available at reasonable prices today) and suitcase-enclosed portable computers (his are bulky compared to today’s laptops). He predicts the rise of terrorism and private warfare around the globe, the ascendancy of a new corporate ethos, the feel of post-industrial buildings, dizzying multiculturalism in both commerce and the media, the antiquated feel of the 20th century, and the rise of automation in industry and warfare. He discusses corporations consolidating power and how some don’t end up with any, the impact of instant worldwide communication and what happens to those who are not included, how technology and society change one another and threaten the morals of those involved, whether the masses can threaten a global social order, and what types of crimes can be forgiven for the sake of technical or social genius. It’s all in this book; much is relevant to today.
Now the story: The protagonist is Laura Webster. She is a high-flying young executive with a multinational mega-conglomerate called Rizome Corporation. As the book begins, she and her husband are staring a new subsidiary for Rizome in Galveston. It is a lodge that is used as a combination retreat, vacation spot and meeting place for conducting very discreet business. The book begins with a conference on dealing with offshore data pirates and studying the ins and outs of international banking crime. As her involvement deepens, Laura finds herself stuck in the middle between Rizome, a newly formed Church of Isis, terrorists, rogue countries, African nationalists, rival multinationals and the interests of her own family. She goes to Grenada, Singapore, and Mali. Terrorist acts threaten the almost one-world government, a meltdown of African societies threatens both her safety and her morals, and the implications between the internet-haves and the internet-have-nots, whether by reason or by location, income or literacy rises to the world stage. This is one of the few cyberpunk books written from the perspective of a suit instead of a techno-geek. While it does have some shortcomings like character development, it is a seminal underrated work in the cyberpunk subgenre.
Reviewed by David Beckwith, author of ‘A Demonic Conspiracy.’