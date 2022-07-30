Tuesday was THE perfect day for a second try at finding parking for a new Old Seven-Mile Bridge outing. AccuWeather promised one of those rare and welcome rainy days, which should cut down on crowds. By 7 a.m., thunder boomers roamed freely and someone dumped 1986 Star-Trek-Saves-the-Whales amounts of water on the island.

Tuesday was the day before the opening of the annual Florida spiny lobster mini-season, which draws thousands of folks whose personal revenue streams allow them to pay the equivalent of multiple thousands of dollars for six, 3-plus-inch lobster tails, each of which amounts to, say, a decent slurp and three chews before swallowing.