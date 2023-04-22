There is nothing like a tomato picked off of the vine and eaten fresh out of the garden. It is soooo sweet, tangy and tasty. The same does not occur in all the fresh fruits and vegetables we buy in the grocery store. Store-bought strawberries and other fruits are ripened with ethylene gas instead of sunshine. They are almost inedible.

To change that, grow your own. Establish a home garden even if you only have a porch or a balcony. Living on the fourth floor amongst the singing doves and climbing curly-tail lizards, I did not think this was possible.