Do-it-yourself projects are known to alleviate stress. And during this past year more people than ever are crafting and redecorating. I am often asked where to find things for creative projects. The best source can be yard and estate sales, and with so many properties selling here, there will probably be many more.
While I’ve been writing about yard sales for years, I really didn’t know the difference between a yard and an estate sale. So, I decided to tap the source and sat down with the owner of Susie’s Estate Sales. I was told that a yard sale is a way for homeowners to clean out, declutter, get rid of used household goods. These are items that sell for little money, with the goal being to get rid of everything. Usually, the homeowner holds the sale him or herself and haggling isn’t considered bad form. An estate sale, on the other hand, often takes place when a house is sold and the owners are selling the entire contents, which can even include a vehicle or two. At an estate sale, one often finds items of some value such as paintings, antiques, silverware, collectibles and furniture that won’t fit wherever the owner is moving.
I’ve been attending Susie’s Estate Sales for many years, but had never met her. She was probably sitting behind her signature black, linen-covered tables at every sale, but I wouldn’t know her from her workers. When my friend and decorator extraordinaire Michael Pelkey called to say, “You have to meet Sue,” as her friends call her, I needed no further encouragement. My friend Hal Bromm arranged the introduction for what was supposed to be an hour and turned into three. While she has a degree in business, Sue Puskedra is far from the world of traditional commerce. Her down-to-earth approach to advising potential buyers is “Never Buy Retail!”
Puskedra is sharp, knows her stuff, or knows how to find the answers to what something is worth, and doesn’t take herself too seriously. “I love what I do,” she says with a great deal of exuberance. “I’m not snobby about household goods. I price everything to sell, from fine antiques to a half bottle of Windex.” I asked her to take me through the process as if I am a potential client. She explained how she first meets with the homeowner, does a walk-through to be sure they both agree on how much of the household furnishings will be sold and to be sure there’s enough to have a good offering for those customers who have come to rely on her. “I have a reputation for good sales,” she said, “and I never want to disappoint both the seller and my buyers.”
Monday through Thursday, she and her assistant set up and price the merchandise. The sales are on Friday morning and Saturday. Many property managers and antique dealers are regulars, as well as decorators. Sue said that with the pandemic, furniture deliveries have been greatly back-ordered and new homeowners don’t want to wait to furnish their homes. Susie’s Estate Sales offers instant gratification, even if some of the items will ultimately be replaced. “I’m used to selling items over and over again,” she said. “Nothing good ever leaves the island. It’s a great recycling system.” I asked for a good story to pass along. Here’s what she said: “I went to one house and the owner had a wide assortment of vases, most, quite ordinary like the kind you receive with a bouquet of flowers.” But being that she’s always on the lookout for the gem among the detritus of everyday items, she spotted what she thought might be valuable. Her instincts were spot-on and her resources revealed it to be the real deal, a Nippon worth $6,400. Another time she checked Askart.com and uncovered a painting worth over $12,000. But her best and funniest story was the discovery of a little bag tucked under the bathroom sink in the home of a deceased woman whose family was selling her house and all its contents. The bag was filled with the woman’s gold teeth. “May I sell these?” she asked the daughter. “And would you believe, someone paid $800 for them?”
Susie is as enthusiastic today as when she started her business 10 years ago. But now, as a seasoned local she volunteers her time with many charitable organizations. “The thing that I love best,” she says, “is my relationship with the Salvation Army.” At the end of her sales, whatever hasn’t been sold is donated to that organization. But her charity doesn’t stop there. She goes in twice a week to price books and artwork and loves this extension of her business, giving back to the community. So, now that I’ve exposed this treasure trove of possibilities, I hope you’ll defer to me when we both have our hands on a possible gem. On the other hand, all’s fair in love and war and that’s what a yard or estate sale have in common. It’s all fair game.
Leslie Linsley has written more than 50 books on crafts, decorating and home style. She resides on Nantucket, Massachusetts. Her latest books are “Salvage Style” and “Upscale Downsizing” (Sterling Publishers). Her email address is leslie@leslielinsley.com.