The Florida Keys have finally been getting some much-needed rain. With the spring/summer rains come some dangers to us and our pets. Mosquitoes have been crazy lately! But, of significant concern, is the emergence of the potentially deadly Bufo toad.
Of all the potentially injurious wild animals we have here in the Keys, I have seen more Bufo-related deaths in dogs than any other cause. It would be a good time for a quick review of this potential danger to our pets — yes, both dog and cats.
The Bufo toad (Rhinella marina, formerly Bufo marinus) is an invasive exotic species found throughout the islands. This large amphibian is mostly a nocturnal animal. If the toad feels threatened it secretes a toxin from large parotid glands behind the eyes and ears (see the photo) that contains epinephrine, norepinephrine, dopamine, serotonin, bufotenine, bufagenins and bufotoxins. These toxins can cause profound cardio-toxicity (affect the heart) and can kill your pet quickly if it is ingested. A dog or cat only needs to lick or bite into the toad to be intoxicated. I have heard stories that a pet can be poisoned if a toad has been soaking in the water bowl, but I have not seen a case. Regardless, if you see toads in your pet’s dish clean it out thoroughly. If you handle a toad, wash your hands with lots of soap and water.
Signs that your pet has come into contact with this poison are:
• Excessive salivation (drooling and foaming).
• Color of gums and tongue become darker red (brick red).
• Pawing at mouth.
• Walking unsteady or loss of coordination.
• Difficulty breathing.
• Crying.
• Seizures.
What you should do if you suspect Bufo toad contact:
• Remain calm.
• Immediately rinse out your pet’s mouth with water, using a hose or kitchen spray nozzle. Lower your pet’s head downward so that the water is running out of the mouth and draining out. Rinse from side to side of your pet’s mouth. Try to prevent your pet from swallowing the water. The goal is to get the poison out of the mouth without getting any more into the digestive tract. This is to minimize the amount of poison ingested by your pet. DO NOT rub the gums while rinsing — this just massages the poison through the tissue faster.
• After you rinse your pet’s mouth out, call your veterinarian.
• Quickly, but carefully transport your pet to the emergency hospital. The quicker you get veterinary assistance the greater the chance that your pet will survive.
Bufo toad prevention:
• Leaving pet food/water bowls outside at night will attract Bufo toads. If you let your pets out after dark or in the early morning hours it is advised that you monitor them and their activities — especially after a rain.
Make sure that your veterinarian is available after hours for emergency. If not, get the number of a 24-hour pet hospital. Most importantly, never take “wait and see” approach after your pet has contacted a Bufo toad. The poison is deadly. If your pet is exposed, have it treated immediately. When caught in time, it is treatable!
Dr. Doug Mader is an ABVP board-certified veterinary specialist practicing in the Keys. Send your questions to dmaderdvm@gmail.com.