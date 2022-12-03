This column isn’t living up to its title of being “At Home” in Key West, but I thought it amusing enough to veer to another island that’s been in the news. As most of you know, President Biden and his family spent their Thanksgiving weekend on Nantucket. If you watched the news over the weekend you couldn’t avoid it.

On the Friday evening after Thanksgiving, we have a ceremony. With one flick of a switch at dusk, all the Christmas trees that have been installed along Main Street light up the town. And every year the Biden family is part of the crowd — but not without the evidence of many Secret Service (not so secret) agents stationed every few feet along the street.