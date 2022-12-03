This column isn’t living up to its title of being “At Home” in Key West, but I thought it amusing enough to veer to another island that’s been in the news. As most of you know, President Biden and his family spent their Thanksgiving weekend on Nantucket. If you watched the news over the weekend you couldn’t avoid it.
On the Friday evening after Thanksgiving, we have a ceremony. With one flick of a switch at dusk, all the Christmas trees that have been installed along Main Street light up the town. And every year the Biden family is part of the crowd — but not without the evidence of many Secret Service (not so secret) agents stationed every few feet along the street.
There are lots of photo ops and the president and his wife happily oblige. They wander into the stores filled with locals who, on a normal day, would not be shopping in these stores. They stop at our local drugstore to sit on the old-fashioned swivel stools to have a milkshake (known as a frappe in Massachusetts). They add excitement to the lives of many and cause problems for others going about normal business. I stay away from town during most crowded events, but my daughter reported standing behind the president on Main Street, close enough to tap his shoulder.
The next day I was in the drugstore, a small, old-fashioned place with a real soda fountain (we don’t have chain stores like CVS). The excitement of the president’s visit still filled the town and the woman who works behind the counter was regaling everyone with her story.
“Oh yes, the president came in for a frappe,” she reported to the three customers (me included), eager to hear a tidbit or two. “He handed me a $10 bill and I was embarrassed to tell him he owed 70 cents more for the tax. But he kept his hand opened and asked where his change was. I guess he couldn’t believe that a frappe was $10!”
When she told him there was no change and, in fact, he owed her 70 cents, he got a rude awakening about inflation and fished out another 50 cents, all that he had. I thought for sure a Secret Service agent would not only fork over the full amount, but leave a modest tip. Apparently not.
There were many stories told, retold and probably fabricated throughout the weekend. And then they were all gone — dozens of Secret Service men and women dressed in black with motorcycles announcing their official status. The airport was a flurry and then all air traffic went back to normal, as did the town. Now, the few people on Main Street are familiar to one another and we’re a small community once again.
When Joe Biden was vice president, the family had their Thanksgiving dinner at a local restaurant, more like a down-home sports bar, not at all a fancy place. Now, as president, he stays with a wealthy family on their very posh estate. But on that particular visit, the Biden family joined many locals who sat all around them in the big open dining room for the Thanksgiving buffet dinner.
A young woman I know was lucky enough to sit at the next table with her family that included her 7-year-old son. A Secret Service agent stood at the ready should anything suspicious occur. This woman told me the following story: Once they had finished dinner and the desserts were being laid out on the buffet table, her son asked if he could go up to choose his dessert. He came back with a lovely little chocolate souffle. It seems that every year the chef would make a special dessert especially for Biden and the waiter had brought it out and put it on the edge of the table for the Secret Service agent to put at Biden’s place once he had finished his meal. In that moment between the souffle being delivered and the clearing away of Biden’s dinner plate, the young boy picked up what he chose for his dessert and polished off Biden’s special dessert before anyone could realize what happened, all very innocently. It’s a sweet little story that the kid will undoubtedly grow up hearing every Thanksgiving until he tells his own children about how he ate Biden’s dessert.
I wish I had something juicy and gossipy to tell of my own experience, but all I’ve got is a passing glimpse from my window when I had a store in town and a handsome couple passed by in a great hurry before I even realized who they were. If I had, I would have raced out of the shop with an autographed copy of my then new book, “Christmas on Nantucket,” Oh well, maybe he’ll come to Key West this winter when my new book, “Key West Cottages & Gardens,” is released.
Leslie Linsley has written more than 50 books on crafts, decorating and home style. She resides on Nantucket, Massachusetts. Her latest books are “Salvage Style” and “Upscale Downsizing” (Sterling Publishers). Her email address is leslie@leslielinsley.com.