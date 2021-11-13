Epiphany has a nice sound. It seems like a positive word with an air of spirituality. The word has several meanings, one being a visionary moment, often described in a novel when a character has an insight or realization that changes his or her perspective.
Every now and then I think I should rearrange the rooms in my house just to keep it looking interesting. I seem to move things around a lot, but that doesn’t really count. I decided I wanted a real change, perhaps in anticipation of the coming holiday season. But I needed inspiration. I needed an epiphany. Inspiration can be found everywhere — in nature, in magazines, online, on TV — but epiphany by its very definition comes to you often described as a “bolt of lightning.” It’s an idea that you weren’t conscious of having, but was the answer to a problem you weren’t consciously aware of until you had the epiphany. “Of course,” you say, smacking your forehead. “That’s exactly what this room needs. Why didn’t I think of that before?”
This whole idea of epiphany consumed my thoughts after receiving an invitation from the Harrison Gallery. Helen Harrison wants everyone to join her in celebration of the gallery’s 35th anniversary on Sunday, Nov. 21, from 5 to 8 p.m. (check the website for COVID guidelines). The season will start with an exciting in-person event featuring Jamie Alcroft’s latest collection, “EPIPHANY” abstracts in silver. The gallery promises to deliver equal parts art and entertainment.
In the late 1970s, Jamie owned a jewelry store on Duval Street. He was also known as the island’s “Morning Man” on radio WKWF and was half of the comedy duo “Mack and Jamie” that went on to nationwide fame. In 1972, Jamie was living on a horse farm in Colorado when the owner, a silversmith, asked him to stay the winter and become his apprentice. Soon his designs were being sold in many area stores. Now, living in California, he loves creating designs in his studio. I’m guessing that the epiphany might describe how the design ideas come about or maybe it’s that he had an epiphany that caused a new creative direction in his life. As Jamie says, “The silver tells me what to do.”
So this epiphany seems to randomly strike those who seek to find a path or meaning in their lives or perhaps are simply receptive to a new design direction. I don’t think it’s something we can call upon at will. The acceptable definition, as per Wikipedia, is an unconscious inspirational thought or solution to a problem, direction or way of thinking that is new and innovative, and instantly recognized as meant to be.
Several years ago, I had a real epiphany that turned into the most prized possession in my home. When it came to utilitarian items in our home, my late husband, a graphic designer/photographer, and I believed they should be beautifully made as well as practical. Tossing a salad, for example, in a handmade pottery bowl with handmade utensils enhances the experience more than merely an everyday commercial bowl. So, for several years, we knew we needed a banister or railing to get from one level of our home to another by way of three steps. But we couldn’t bring ourselves to install a commercial, plain wooden pole from the hardware store with utilitarian brackets. So, for years we lived with a precarious stair situation.
One day, while attending one of Helen Harrison’s gallery openings, we were admiring her very tall, elegant sculptures made from palm fronds. We weren’t thinking about the banister that never seemed to get installed, when suddenly one of us had an epiphany. Why not commission Helen to create a miniature of her sculptures to the exact size to fit the wall space for a banister? Fortunately, Helen was intrigued, and when it was finished we had brackets made to fit. Now, several years later, the railing not only provides safety, but looks as sensational as a piece of Helen Harrison sculpture against the wall, and the smooth finish offers a sensual feeling when sliding one’s hand along that railing, going up or down those few stairs. “Take note of that handrail,” I always say when I have guests. I love telling them the story of how it was conceived.
A recent magazine spread about designer Mario Buatto’s cabbage rose print fabrics making a comeback was inspiring. But will I ditch my clean, just-enough-handmade-accessories look for over-the-top feminine English cottage? I doubt it and I don’t think I will wake up in the middle of the night from a bolt of lightning and redecorate my living room. For sure, I will hate it in the morning. So for now, I am waiting for my next ah-ha moment, which I guess could be described as the modern or pop culture way to describe epiphany.
Leslie Linsley has written more than 50 books on crafts, decorating and home style. She resides on Nantucket, Massachusetts. Her latest books are “Salvage Style” and “Upscale Downsizing” (Sterling Publishers). Her email address is leslie@leslielinsley.com.