Boost metabolism and burn fat while sitting
Photo illustration provided by WeBeFit

What if I told you there was a newly discovered exercise that can dramatically boost metabolism and burn fat? Would you consider trying it if it required no equipment or specialized training? What if you could do it while sitting at a desk?

That exercise exists, and it’s called a soleus push-up. The benefits were published in a 2022 study by Marc Hamilton at the University of Houston.