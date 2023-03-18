I remember getting a bouquet of red roses from my father at my coming-out party on my 16th birthday. He said he wanted to be the first to send me roses. The flowers came from a real florist and were expensive. I was thrilled. I also remember getting a handful of wild garden posies from Neil, an early boyfriend. I was equally thrilled. While I was in college, one mysterious red rose was left in front of my dorm room door. I remember each of those gifts while a whole month could pass in which I did not retain a single memorable event.
Flowers are significant whether they come from a parent, a lover or a friend. Finding flowers inexpensively is an easy task, now. The supermarket supplies a myriad of blooms ready to pick up at a moment’s notice. My friends, Dennis and Marcie brought a bouquet of roses and lilies when they came for dinner, along with a key lime pie for dessert.
I made a casual flower survey down at the pool. Most women said their first flowers were a wrist corsage made of white carnations. If the boy had a job it might be an orchid. I imagined the florist asking, “What color is her dress? Is it strapless?” Getting a shrug from the boy, the florist recommended white flowers and a wrist corsage.
Vicki, down at the swimming pool, said that she had a suitor bring her three bouquets saying, “I didn’t know which flowers you liked best, so I brought them all.” It worked, she eventually married him.
Meg said her landscape-architect boyfriend once lined her steps with 101 pots of flowering mums left over from his last gig. Flowers often create unforgettable memories.
The two gentlemen I asked about bouquets both replied that they had never been given bouquets of flowers, but they grew wild roses in their gardens. Then they admitted to a boutonniere or two.
I don’t remember getting candy. Maybe that is because I share candy, or eating a box of hip-enhancing chocolate is something I would rather forget. Certainly, nothing that I would brag about, even though it was enjoyed. (Yummy chocolate!)
A naked plumeria branch broke off of the tree last week and I stuck it in a pot on the balcony. Today, I noticed that it had new yellow buds. No wonder they spread like weeds. With only a little encouragement, lusty girls thrive.
Horticulture hint: Put a slice of banana peel to soak in the watering can. Mineral nutrients will be leached into the water and create enriched, nutrient-full water for potted plants.
