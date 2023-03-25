A staple of warm weekend days, brunch combines the best flavors of the first two meals of the day. Every great brunch spread complements its savory items with something sweet, something refreshing and a signature beverage, and there’s one ingredient that can help cover all of those bases — 100% orange juice.
An option like Florida orange juice is not only delicious but delivers a powerful combination of vitamins, minerals and phytonutrients that have associated health benefits. One of nature’s nutrient-dense foods, one 8-ounce glass of orange juice provides 100% of the recommended daily value of vitamin C and is also a good source of potassium, folate and thiamin, making it a great substitute for sugar-sweetened beverages. Orange juice also contains beneficial plant compounds, flavonoids and colorful carotenoids to aid in fighting inflammation and cell communication.
Since 100% orange juice is naturally almost 90% water, it can help support hydration as it includes several electrolytes like potassium, magnesium and, in fortified juices, calcium, to aid in fluid balance. Combining orange juice, watermelon juice and grapefruit juice, this Citrus Watermelonade is a bright, seasonal thirst quencher that is the perfect addition to your drink selection at brunch.