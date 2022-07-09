“Oh, what a tangled web we weave, when first we practice to deceive.” – Sir Walter Scott (one of my mother-in-law’s favorite quotes).
Lies, adultery and secrets create an atmosphere ripe for retribution and revenge begging questions about which of several suspects wants to settle a score the most in Will North’s “Too Clever By Half,” a mystery set on the Lizard Peninsula of Cornwall, the long, narrow outcrop on England’s southwest coast. And who should decide whether a murder is justified or not, considering that the victim has offended and mistreated so many?
This British police procedural involves a farmer named Archie Hanson, his paramour, Charlotte Johns, and an ancient Iron Age treasure. While plowing his field, Archie found a buried chamber. In this chamber was a pottery vessel filled with gold broaches, torques and other valuable items. While he knew that legally his find belonged to the Crown and that he would be compensated once the items were valued several years later by the British Museum, he determines to sell them at a discount on the black market to a private buyer and reap the proceeds immediately. Thus begins a chain of events.
In the prologue, Archie’s body is found floating in the English Channel by a fishing boat. His body is covered with small cuts, and the subsequent autopsy reveals that he did not drown but was smothered. Since Archie was the local Druid head, there is speculation that the Druids might have been involved. Female detective inspector Morgan Davies of nearby Bodin’s Major Crimes Investigation Unit and Calum West, the scene-of-crimes manager, are assigned to the case.
There are two areas that may be a turnoff or cause confusion to some readers, though I didn’t find either of them especially problematic for me. There is a large cast of characters who were often not given any real depth and were sometimes too predictable. The author regularly switches back and forth between addressing some of these characters by their first name and then by their surname. The other matter is that while this is a good police procedural, it does have an unusual structure. The book alternates between the police team working on the case and the events leading up to the crime. This was done with enough skill to peel back the layers of intrigue at just the right moments, creating depth to the story and packing in some suspenseful passages. The two stories, however, do converge, allowing us to understand both how the crime happened and how the police are finally able to solve it. I will admit that the solution did surprise me somewhat.
Some other observations. The author seems to capture Cornish culture well. His geographical descriptions provided fascinating images that made me want to visit the area. His digressions into describing the locale’s history, ancient artifacts and the area’s presence of pagan religions that have been around for centuries were intriguing even though admirers of Druidism might be offended by the author’s depiction of it. The book did have some editing issues like the author’s grammatical problem with closing speech marks. Additionally, there were some pointless, irrelevant elements and characters written into the story. But one of the things I enjoyed most about the book was the witty repartee between Morgan and Calum and also between them and other characters. In conclusion, while I enjoyed the book and found it enjoyable, I wouldn’t classify it as a must read.
Reviewed by David Beckwith, author of “A Treasure Conspiracy.”