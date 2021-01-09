I glanced at the object as I entered my downstairs half bathroom, known archaically as a powder room. It was a wooden-framed picture of an early starlet, vaguely familiar from old movies. The deep blue frame is decorated with tiny golden stars, two half moons on each side and a full moon radiating rays in bas relief at the top. I bought it at a yard sale for a dollar. The photograph goes perfectly with the frame. But now, almost a year later, I hardly notice it on a little shelf above the toilet where it’s part of an arrangement that includes a bottle of shells, a wooden trinket box and a couple of framed family photographs.
I remind myself not to let the things I once took pleasure in acquiring become invisible. Most of us, at one time or another, took the time to purchase our furnishings. Some of it may have been inherited from a passing relative and it may have been part of our childhood fabric.
Last night while having dinner with friends, we got on the subject of nostalgia. Jon said that his grandmother lived with his family when he was growing up and he remembers the furniture being a combination of two generations. When his mother died his cousin took some of the furniture to her house in Maine. Many years later when we visited her, Jon had a sudden shock at seeing all the familiar furniture from his childhood that he forgot still existed. It brought back a flood of memories. Often the things we acquire have a longer life than we do. This is quite evident every Saturday when I check out the auction at Legion Hall. Where does all this stuff come from? I often wonder and more times than not ask myself what in the world someone found attractive about a certain piece — until it sells for big bucks. I have this same problem while watching the Antiques Roadshow. But, as they say, that’s what makes horse races — whatever that means. In my world the saying that makes more sense is, “one person’s trash is another’s treasure.”
Getting back to our invisible things, in this regard it seems to make sense to move things around every so often. Editing is a big part of my life. Every now and then I take everything away from one small area and put each piece back in a different spot. I try very hard to get rid of something if only to justify buying something else.
Last week while browsing in the front room of the Hospital Thrift Shop I overheard a conversation between two women. Actually, it wasn’t so much of a conversation as a pronouncement for anyone to hear and chime in. The first woman said, “I know I shouldn’t buy anything. I don’t need a thing, but I can’t help coming here every week.” The second woman said, “Well, it’s so easy to justify buying something when it’s such a bargain.” I couldn’t resist mentioning that we all love to shop, so even in an economic downturn we find a way to do it that doesn’t make us feel guilty. Thus, the appeal of yard sales, thrift shops and auctions. We all want to feel as though we’ve found a good deal.
This summer I’ve heard many tourists express the same sentiment. They are looking for things that they can’t find elsewhere and, if possible, that are made on the island. They are still buying, but cautiously. We are, after all, a country of consumers. It’s what makes us tick. It is our national sport.
Whenever I bring new items into the store I’m always amazed at how I can fit them in even when the store is already jammed. Somehow, I find room. I am not alone in this particular feat. Every storeowner in town does the same thing over and over again. And we don’t even have to be super editors because our customers take care of that part of the equation. It’s when we bring things into our homes where we must make choices. So, before going on a buying spree for fall you might consider lightening the closet, removing old books that you know aren’t worth keeping, exchange the vase that you loved all summer filled with hydrangeas for one that works better with fall flowers. Think about a soft cotton quilted throw for the back of the sofa or the end of your bed. Maybe buy new lamp shades to spruce up these items and change the things that you no longer see. Take the time to sit in different areas of your house and really look around. If you aren’t still enjoying some of the things you have on display, it may be time to do what we love best, go on a shopping spree around town. There are some good bargains out there.
Leslie Linsley has written more than 50 books on crafts, decorating and home style. She resides on Nantucket, Massachusetts. Her latest books are “Salvage Style” and “Upscale Downsizing” (Sterling Publishers). Her email address is leslie@leslielinsley.com.