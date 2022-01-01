I was recently faced with the need to buy towels. Researching towels is not a job to take lightly. Why is it that when sheets or towels wear out, they conspire to do so all at the same time? So here I am faced with buying bath and hand towels and I need to do some research on what makes a perfect towel perfect, and, in fact, what is the definition of a perfect towel?
Wikipedia describes a towel as a piece of absorbent fabric used for drying or wiping a body or surface. It draws moisture through direct contact by patting or rubbing. Simple enough! The invention of the towel is associated with the city of Bursa, Turkey, in the 17th century. The “Havlu,” or Turkish name for towel, was originally made of hand-woven cotton or linen, sometimes embroidered and quite expensive. These towels were long enough to wrap around the body for use in Turkish baths. Their positive attributes were that they stayed light when wet and very absorbent.
What constitutes a “good” bath towel? Just like the sheets and all their thread counts, it seems that towels come with their own measure of “goodness” and it’s called the GMS (grams per square meter) number. Lower GMS towels are lighter and thinner, great for a gym bag or the beach. Higher and thicker GMS towels are considered best for the master and guest bathrooms. Towels for everyday use are made of standard cotton, while Egyptian cotton is considered the crème de la crème of towel fabrics. These more expensive towels have more fibrous threads; meaning that each towel has more moisture-absorbing loops per inch. The ultra-soft, super fluffy bath towels found in high-end spas and hotels are typically Egyptian or the American-grown version called pima cotton, with a similar look and feel. My conclusion from reading blogs, info from the Good Housekeeping Laboratories that test just about everything consumable, and manufacturers’ press releases, is that the higher the GMS, around 820, the more luxurious, softer the towel, with more absorbency. Frankly, I don’t recall ever seeing the GMS displayed on a towel label, but now I’ll pay attention.
One favorite of the reviewers seems to be the Superior 900 GMS Egyptian cotton bath towel that is thick and absorbs moisture well. Weighing 2 pounds, some find it a bit heavy, and reviewers say they’re easy to wash but require extra drying time.
If you want to splurge on really good towels, the Abyss Super Pile towel (700 GMS) from Portugal is highly rated. It’s super popular with those who want to splurge on really good towels. They have rounded edges and there’s no “break-in” time. They are 100% Egyptian cotton and come in 60 colors. They are reported to last forever, thus justifying their cost.
If you’re dedicated to buying eco-friendly products, check out the 1888 Mills Organic cotton towels, given solid marks for absorbency and softness. Downside: undersized, not very thick and only come in five colors. Rated “Best Turkish Towel” is the Bosphorus Diamond Weave, because it’s thicker than standard Turkish towels,
Having established what qualities to look for in a towel, there’s the issue of towel vs. bath sheet. A bath towel is about 27-by-52 inches while a bath sheet is around 35-by-60 inches and dries you off more efficiently since there’s more surface area for absorption. Here’s how you know which way to go: Do you use one or two bath towels to dry yourself? A single bath sheet is more practical than two towels on many levels: cost, space, laundry time. I like the practicality of this. A bath sheet is great for wrapping around your entire body. So while towels are generally cheaper than bath sheets, you won’t need as many bath sheets.
After reading tons of information about towels I still wasn’t sure what to buy. I surmised that it’s a matter of preference. If you want a super soft, ultra-absorbent towel, look for 100% cotton with dense, plush loops of yarn on the surface. For a towel that is quick drying and more durable, consider a cotton-poly blend or a lighter fabric with a low pile or short loops.
I didn’t talk about color because in my world there’s only one color for both towels and sheets and that’s white. When they look tired, white towels can be bleached to whiten them like new. And finally, there are some things better bought in a store than online. I think towels need the touchy-feely test. So what did I buy? The bamboo towels from Home Goods with no GMS tag in sight; extremely affordable, fluffy, great size, washed and dried perfectly!!
Leslie Linsley has written more than 50 books on crafts, decorating and home style. She resides on Nantucket, Massachusetts. Her latest books are “Salvage Style” and “Upscale Downsizing” (Sterling Publishers). Her email address is leslie@leslielinsley.com.