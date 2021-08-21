Dear Dr. Doug,
I was at my vet’s office last week and I witnessed a client be extremely rude to the vet’s staff. When the vet came out she was as nice as pie to her. I was so upset about what I saw that I pulled the doc aside and told her about it. I was amazed how nice the receptionist was to this rude lady. If I were the vet, I would have told her to take a hike. I just wanted to say “thank you” to all the vets and their staff, especially right now with all this crazy COVID stuff going on. Your job is hard enough. Come on people, don’t take your meanness out on these wonderful caregivers. Thank you for letting me say this.
Hugs to you all,
— Jan and Trixie
Dear Jan,
Thank you for this note. It means so much you took the time to write this!
There is a saying that “the customer is always right.” The customers pay the bills that pay our wages. So, it makes sense, right? Why fire the goose that lays the golden egg?
This is another saying in business that goes something like this: “98% of your customers are wonderful; 2% of your customers give you 98% of your headaches.”
It has been tough times for everybody lately. Stress is at an all-time high. Working in the animal care field can be a challenge, then, when you have to add in the subject of “cost,” things can go south quite rapidly.
In most cases medical professionals just let the aggressive rhetoric roll off our backs, only to see the true, nice personality shine through when the crisis is over. That is not the case for abusive or physical behavior, in which case the police need to be called immediately.
No business has to put up with rude or abusive behavior from any customer. That goes for veterinarians as well. A veterinarian is legally permitted to “fire” a problem client, providing that the pet’s medical needs are first considered. This is not an action to be taken lightly.
When I get up in the morning my goal is to help solidify the human-pet bond. I do everything I can to keep that bond alive and strong. The last thing I want to do is send an upset client packing, but unfortunately, I have had to do just that a few times over the years.
Years ago, back when I had my hospital in Los Angeles, a rather abrasive, disgusting individual took it upon himself to verbally abuse one of my young female receptionists. Apparently she had made a mistake booking his appointment. After his initial lambaste, when the receptionist tried to apologize, the miscreant called her words that cannot be repeated.
My first impulse was to escort the gentleman outside and have a discussion about manners. Fortunately, common sense won out over emotion. Rather, I approached the man in the lobby and gave him my business card and a copy of his pet’s medical records. I was professional and polite, and asked him to leave. If not, I would call the police and have him arrested for trespassing. I also told him to never, ever set foot in my hospital again.
The man then filed a complaint with the state ethics board, but the board threw out the complaint stating that I had every right to refuse him service due to his bad behavior — but only because his pet did not have an emergent medical problem.
Legally, in order for a veterinarian to “fire” a client, they have to give the client, in writing, by certified mail, a 30-day notice of termination of services and provide a copy of their pet’s medical records. However, during that 30 days the veterinarian still has to offer emergency service if needed.
Dr. Doug Mader is an ABVP board-certified veterinary specialist practicing in the Keys. Send your questions to dmaderdvm@gmail.com.