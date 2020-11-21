Dear Readers,
After a very difficult and stressful November on many fronts I thought it might be fun to share something whimsical! I’ve been in veterinary medicine for nearly four decades and have met many, many different pets from all over the world. One thing that stands out is the pet’s ability to respond to their owner’s specific language. Interestingly, many guard dogs are trained in German or with German techniques. They respond to German commands, such as “platz,” which essentially means “place.” This is used when the trainer wants the dog to lay down.
My partner, Dr. Gerry, is a polyglot. So, she is able to communicate with pets from at least six countries. Amazing.
The following are some examples of animal foreign languages:
Dogs — The sound of a bark in their native languages:
Woof = English
Gav = Russian
Waouh = French
Guau — Spanish
Blaf = Dutch
Wan = Japanese
Voff = Icelandic
Ham = Romanian
Bau = Italian
Wong = Cantonese
Guk = Indonesian
Hev = Turkish
Haap = Persian
Meong = Korean
Cats — The sound of a cat’s meow is very similar in most languages:
Mjau = Sweedish
Myau = Russian
Miau = Spanish
Miao = Italian
Meo = Vietnamese
Miaou = French
Yaong = Korean
Nyan = Japanese
Nau = Estonian
Pigs
Oink = English
Buu = Japanese
Grunz = German
Ducks
Quack = English
Rap = Danish
Vak = Turkish
Chicken
Cock-a-doodle-doo = English
Kikiriki = Spanish
Kok-e-kok-ko = Japanese
Dr. Doug Mader is an ABVP board-certified veterinary specialist practicing in the Keys. Send your questions to dmaderdvm@gmail.com.