Dear Dr. Doug,
I recently had a horrible experience that I wanted to share with you, and perhaps it may help or prevent any of your readers from going through what I had to endure.
I live on Big Pine and frequently take my dog out to romp in the hammocks. One day after one of our walks I noticed that he had what looked like a severe rash on his face, his paws and all over his belly. I took him to the vet and she said it was allergies and gave him a shot. That same night I noticed that I also had a rash on my hands and face. Both of us became extremely itchy and uncomfortable. By the end of the day my skin was on fire and I ended up going to the emergency room it was so painful. The ER doc diagnosed me with poisonwood and treated me with salves and steroids.
I called the vet the following morning and asked the doctor if my dog could also have poisonwood and she did not know. She said she had never heard of it. I just found out that she is new to the area.
I talked to some locals and they told me that, yes, dogs can get the poisonwood rash and can give it to people. I thought you should let your readers know. It was awful!
— Colleen
Dear Colleen,
Wow, I am so sorry you had to go through that. And, yes, thank you for sharing this valuable information. I have had a poisonwood reaction, and I understand how miserable it can be. For those that don’t know about poisonwood, here is some important information about it and what to do if you encounter it.
The poisonwood tree (Metopium toxiferum), also known as the black sap tree, coral sumac, doctor gum and hog gum, is found only in South Florida, and is common in Monroe County and the Florida Keys. Typically it is found in tropical and coastal hammocks, pinelands and along shorelines.
This tree can look like a shrub or may reach heights of 35 feet. It has a short trunk with arching limbs and drooping branches that form a spreading, rounded crown. The reddish-brown or gray bark, which can be scaly, is thin and has dark, oily patches from the sticky sap. See accompanying picture of the leaves.
The tree produces a yellow-orange oblong fruit that is about a half-inch long. The endangered white-crowned pigeon and several species of butterflies feed off the ripe fruit during season (late winter to late summer).
The sap contains toxic alkaloids that cause serious skin irritations on contact. All parts of the tree may exude the sap, so touching any part of a poisonwood should be avoided. Even the smoke from burning dried branches, if inhaled, can cause severe respiratory reactions.
Dogs frequently come in contact with poisonwood. Their fur coat protects their skin from the irritant sap. However, if they get it on their face or areas of their body that have little hair, such as their stomach, they can get severe reactions that include a reddish rash to intense blistering of the skin.
If an owner pets their dog and gets the oils on their hands, these toxins can be transferred to other parts of the body as well, such as the face.
If you suspect your dog has contacted poisonwood immediately give it a bath with a mild shampoo, such as human baby shampoo. WEAR GLOVES when handling the pet! If you have access to it, cover the area with Tecnu Original Poison Oak & Ivy Skin Cleanser or a similar product.
When done, remove and wash all of your clothes in hot water. Clean any place where your pet may have touched and transferred the oils in your home. If the rash becomes problematic, take your pet to the vet for antihistamines or steroids. As you did, if you develop a reaction, it is important to see your personal physician.
Dr. Doug Mader is an ABVP board-certified veterinary specialist practicing in the Keys. Send your questions to dmaderdvm@gmail.com.