For lovers of rice, pasta and potatoes, there’s a miraculous new diet tip people are sharing. You start by cooking up rice, pasta or potatoes. Then put them in the refrigerator overnight, so they cool down. Take them out the next day, and those carb-rich foods are now resistant starches. When you eat them, your blood sugar won’t spike, you’ll feel full quicker, and your body won’t absorb as many calories.
According to the experts, the simple carbs you find in pasta, white rice and potatoes go through a process of retrogradation when they’re chilled. Retrogradation turns the carbs into “resistant starches.” The starches your body typically digests have turned into something your body can “resist” digesting.
After hearing this, many people dream of cooking up French fries, pasta and white rice, then cooling them in the refrigerator and heating them the next day for guilt-free indulgences.
There’s a problem. There are four types of resistant starch. The one created by “carb cooling” your potatoes, rice or pasta is RS3. But many studies showing resistant starch is good for you only look at RS1 and RS2, which are simply healthy, high-fiber foods like beans, slightly green bananas and whole grains.
Here’s what researchers found when they looked specifically at RS3 or resistant starches created by cooling carbs.
An early study in 1992 measured several resistant starches, including “cooking and cooling potatoes.” After cooling overnight, the researchers found that potatoes “produced a 2.8-fold increase in the amounts of resistant starch.” That sounds great! But another part of the study posed a problem.
Researchers found that “the more times a starch-containing food was chewed, the less starch escaped digestion ...” So yes, you can boil potatoes and cool them overnight to make resistant starch, but if you chew and eat them, you lower how much resistant starch you end up with. Chewing doesn’t eliminate the benefit, but it will not be as large as the test tube numbers indicate.
A 2021 study looked specifically at foods with RS3 and fed them to eight healthy males ages 18-35. At the end of the two-week study, researchers concluded that “consuming the RS3 meal was associated with greater satiety and lower desire to eat in young healthy males, which may lead to weight management in the long term.” But that study did not find a benefit in fasting blood glucose, serum insulin or plasma ghrelin.
Another 2021 study came to a different conclusion. After giving freshly cooked rice and rice cooled overnight, they concluded no evidence cooling affected the glycemic index or carbohydrate digestibility.
That was followed by a 2022 study that looked specifically at cooling rice after cooking. They tested 32 patients with type 1 diabetes. One meal had long-grain white rice served immediately after preparation. The other was cooled for 24 hours and reheated before being served. The test meal with rice that had been previously cooled had a “significantly lower value of maximum glycemia.” In other words, it didn’t spike the patient’s blood sugar nearly as much. These were the same results as a 2015 study that looked at the same thing.
What that means for you is complicated. Eat plenty of RS1 and RS2 resistant starches because they’re foods that provide lots of different healthy benefits. (You can get a list of several foods that include resistant starches on WeBeFit.com.)
If you’re determined to eat higher carbohydrate RS3 foods like white rice, potatoes or pasta, refrigerate them overnight before eating. Right now, there’s some evidence they will help make you feel fuller for longer periods and lead to a lower increase in blood glucose. As with any diet recommendation, eat these in moderation. Unfortunately, for definitive results, we will have to wait for more extensive studies in the future.
Since there is no recommended daily amount of resistant starch to eat, the best we can offer is a suggestion. According to a study published in the May 2008 Journal of the American Dietetic Association, American adults eat about 5.5 grams of resistant starch daily. Research suggests we should at least double that to 11 or 12 grams daily. Eating just 1 cup of beans, 2 bananas, or 1.5 cups of potatoes would be sufficient. The best way is to replace simple carbohydrates with ones that have resistant starch in them.
