For lovers of rice, pasta and potatoes, there’s a miraculous new diet tip people are sharing. You start by cooking up rice, pasta or potatoes. Then put them in the refrigerator overnight, so they cool down. Take them out the next day, and those carb-rich foods are now resistant starches. When you eat them, your blood sugar won’t spike, you’ll feel full quicker, and your body won’t absorb as many calories.

fridge fries

Trainer Albert Herasme asks: If you leave fries in the fridge overnight, will they become healthy?

According to the experts, the simple carbs you find in pasta, white rice and potatoes go through a process of retrogradation when they’re chilled. Retrogradation turns the carbs into “resistant starches.” The starches your body typically digests have turned into something your body can “resist” digesting.