I’m a multigenerational Southerner born and raised in Greenville, Mississippi, where Confederate Memorial Day was once a legal holiday and the Fourth of July was in some places not observed. It was also the home one of our foremost Civil War historians, Shelby Foote, and was called “The Most Southern Place on Earth” by author James Cobb. I was also alive when the last Confederate veteran was buried in the Confederate cemetery behind Beauvoir (1952), the last home of Jefferson Davis, and I camped out with the Boy Scouts on the Vicksburg battlefield. As you might imagine, I have read many accounts of what the old folks used to call the War of Northern Aggression and the period following it known as Reconstruction.
I went into Robin Lloyd’s “Hidden Cargo” with low expectations, since he is an ex-NBC correspondent who lives in Chevy Chase, Maryland. Well, I was wrong. It was not the same old rehash of the same old story told from the same old perspective. It covered an issue that I had never given much thought to and offered a fresh point of view. On top of that, it was also well written and well edited.
The setting for this historical novel is 1865 and 1866, shortly after the end of the Civil War. The early chapters take place in Key West, but the story then moves to Cuba. I would classify the format as a diary, despite the narrative being from a third-person point of view, because the chapters are identified by the date and place of occurrence and are in sequential order. The POV is from that of U.S. Navy Lt. Everett Townsend, the book’s protagonist.
The primary plot involves slavery, but there are other subplots, most of which dovetail back into the main one. The war is over, and the South is in economic and social shambles. A system based on slave labor has collapsed. Money and jobs are short, and tensions are high. There is a lot of resentment about former slaves now being freedmen who are roaming the streets competing for the few jobs available. But slavery is still legal in Cuba, so a new industry arises. Sea captains smuggle kidnapped freedmen into Cuba and sell them back into slavery to satisfy the insatiable demand for sugar cane plantation labor. The book also covers the often-ignored topic of how using Chinese contract laborers to replace Black slaves was nothing more than recreating slavery with a different group of people.
Lloyd seems to have done his homework. I thought the book presented a vivid and probably historically accurate picture of life after the war’s end in both of the book’s primary locations. I also thought the book’s portrayal of the conflicts of interest that people faced were on target. We think of today’s Cuba as being an unstable place. This is not a new phenomenon. As you will see when you read Lloyd’s book, Cuba was just as unstable in 1866 as it is now and the Spanish regime in power back then was every bit as ruthless.
As I said earlier, I was captivated by this book’s choice of locations and fresh point of view, and I’m glad the author provided me with a copy of his work. It certainly made me think on some matters that I had previously not given a lot of thought to in a well-told story that kept my interest from start to finish.
Reviewed by David Beckwith, author of “A Cruising Conspiracy.”