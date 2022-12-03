We are planning on traveling this coming holiday season. We have a medium-sized dog and a cat. It is not possible for us to take them on a commercial flight, so we will be doing a lot of driving. The dog loves car rides, but the cat stresses out. The only time we take the cat in the car is usually when we go to the vet, so I think he really gets upset (sorry!). Any suggestions you have to make our holiday travels easier are much appreciated.
— Sandy
Dear Sandy,
These are excellent questions. You are right, a lot of people are traveling long distances with their pets this time of year. But, really, according to leading auto insurance agencies, most auto accidents occur within 5 miles from home — so you don’t need to be traveling far with your pets for bad things to happen. So, my advice really goes out to anyone with dogs or cats in automobiles.
First off, in a perfect world, when you transport your pets you ideally would have the proper vehicle. When I bought my car in college, it was a two-seater Opal GT that I bought from a single mom with two kids and a St. Bernard. Not an ideal car; hence, the reason she sold it. SUVs, minivans, hatchbacks, trucks with covered beds and the like are best for transporting dogs, especially large pets. Smaller dogs and cats can easily fit into proper restraint devices in the rear seats of most cars.
It is a good idea to put some sort of seat cover on the seats. There are commercial covers available, or you can just use a large towel or blanket. Be careful, however, because the cover can easily slide off the seat when braking, making it dangerous for the pet.
Several companies make plastic or metal pet barriers that can be erected between the cargo portion of the auto and the rear seat. This allows the pet to get up and walk around, but does not restrain the animal if there is a sudden stop or impact.
According to one car pet safety website, a 60-pound dog traveling in a car moving at 35 mph will develop enough inertia in a sudden impact to equal a 2,700-pound projectile. This, obviously, can be instantly lethal.
Dog transport crates can be strapped down either with a seatbelt or, in many autos, with straps to the cargo floor. Again, although this prevents the crate from flying in an impact, the pet inside can still be severely injured if slammed against the inside of the wire or plastic.
Harness or seat belts, if fitted properly so as not to allow the pet roving room in the back seat, are ideal to help keep the pet safe during an impact. You can find these on the internet.
I have not seen any published studies that state crates or harnesses are better. I do know that Consumer Reports have not tested either type of pet transport products.
Regarding your kitty and its travel stress, you have several options. Ask your vet for some proper tranquilizers. Alternatively, you can get calming pheromones, such as Rescue Remedy, to spray in your car, inside the pet carrier or on their blankets. These help calm the pets. Always administer the sedative/calming agent prior to putting them in the auto.
Sadly, over the years, I have seen multiple injuries and fatalities in pets — dogs, cats, a ferret and a monkey — that were involved in auto accidents. One of the most important take-home point here is that the pet should be controlled/restrained by some means so that it is not a distraction to the driver.
Dr. Doug Mader is a triple-boarded veterinary specialist and author of “The Vet at Noah’s Ark” (www.dougmader.com). Send questions to dmaderdvm@gmail.com.