Dog harness

This little dog has a safety harness. These are held safely in place with the car’s seat belt.

 Photo provided by Dr. Doug Mader

Dear Dr. Doug,

We are planning on traveling this coming holiday season. We have a medium-sized dog and a cat. It is not possible for us to take them on a commercial flight, so we will be doing a lot of driving. The dog loves car rides, but the cat stresses out. The only time we take the cat in the car is usually when we go to the vet, so I think he really gets upset (sorry!). Any suggestions you have to make our holiday travels easier are much appreciated.