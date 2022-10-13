Casserole tips for healthier home cooking

Trainer Leigh Pujado displays a hot casserole, which provides a healthier home-cokking alternative.

 Photo provided by WeBeFit

Results in the gym are improved when you eat a healthy diet. Working out gets you part of the way; how you refuel your body can carry you the rest. To help with ideas, I’ve been taste-testing and posting healthier recipes on my website, WeCookFit.com, for almost 20 years now.

If you’re interested in cooking more meals from scratch, I’d like to help. One of the easier options is casseroles. They taste good. You can get a lot of healthy things in a single meal. Plus, you get several servings to package up and freeze for later.