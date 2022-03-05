Mitch Albom has sold over 35 million books, carving out a successful career by discussing and examining the concept of “faith.” His books are widely discussed both pro and con and sometimes derided by those who would rather dwell on science or logic and leave emotion or hope out of the grand-scheme-of-things equation. They insist that we humans, in our worst moments, seem to resemble a germ or virus intent on devouring much of the world’s beauty, and that centuries of wars and other misdeeds have only made us more greedy, more materialistic and more desensitized than ever before.
Let me attempt to summarize Albom’s “The Stranger in the Lifeboat” premise. The Galaxy, a very expensive executive yacht owned by a billionaire, has sunk off the coast of Africa. The owner, Jason Lambert, had assembled a guest list of technology pioneers, corporate leaders, glitzy celebrities and even a former U.S. president for a week-long adventure to “spur each other to change the world.” The cause of the tragedy is unknown. Three days later, nine of the passengers remain afloat, adrift in a lifeboat. They are the owner, four members of the staff and five wealthy guests. They see a stranger in the water and rescue him. When they ask him his name, he says he is the Lord and is capable of saving them. But he will only do so if they resolve their faith crisis and when all believe that he is indeed God.
The story is told in three parallel storylines and points of view. The chapters are numbered but also simply titled and presented in three broad timelines. First is “Sea.” This is the perspective of the yacht survivors who are on the raft, and it is narrated in the first person by Benjamin Kierney, a member of the Galaxy’s crew, who chronicles the survivors’ daily struggles in a notebook. Next is “Land.” It is told from the point of view of chief detective Jaily LeFleur as he tries to unravel the mysteries written in Benji’s scribbles that he later found on the then-unoccupied lifeboat after it had washed up in Montserrat. He is a grieving father who also has lost faith in God’s existence. This timeline is about a year after the accident. Last is “News.” This is told in ongoing broadcasts by television reporter Tyler Brewer who reports on and memorializes Lambert and his guests. His perspective provides the reader with background information of the “Sea” survivors.
I applaud Albom’s ability to think about a common occurrence from a fresh perspective, but I found myself asking just what is the point he’s trying to make. I will admit that possibly the philosophical or spiritual content could have gone over my head. Is it as Paul reminds us in Galatians 6:2 that we should “bear one another’s burdens and so fulfill the law of Christ?” Albom’s theme is intriguing, but for me it failed to provide answers and left me more metaphysically confused than I was prior to reading it. I believe that hope is important. Without hope, humanity is lost, so we each have our small, peculiar purpose on Earth. I couldn’t help thinking about George Harrison as he sings “Give me love / give me peace on Earth / give me light / give me life / keep me free from birth.”
As always, there was an unexpected double twist at the end. Albom’s final paragraph was an apt summery of the book. “In the end, there is the sea and the land and the news that happens between them. To spread the news, we tell each other stories.”
Reviewed by David Beckwith, author of “A Treasure Conspiracy.”