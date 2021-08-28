We’d weathered the will-it-won’t-it forecasts of Tropical Storm Fred and made it to the window between never-came-here Tropical Storm Grace and we were headed to Snipes. Then came the text: “I am so very sorry but your captain just tested positive for COVID. And my other captains are away. We have to cancel today. I know you’ve been looking forward to it.”
Well, rats and cats. We’re used to regrouping during hurricane season, but the vagaries of COVID make planning more art form than orderly mission. The gaggle of (ahem) older women were disappointed for, like, seven seconds before the pragmatic, resilient wisdom of decades kicked in.
Our text string ended an hour later when Ranger Ed started fussing about how all guys would do is ask who had the beer and bottle opener.
First the pragmatic: Better that we find out the captain’s positive today than tomorrow — after we had spent the afternoon together.
Then a solution: Let’s pack up our stuff and spend the day at Fort Zach. Who’s got the ice, chairs, snorkeling equipment, Solo cups, cooler, beverages, leftover cheese, chips? What about the beach wagon?
By now, we’ve got more stuff than Ranger Ed and I take to Fort Jefferson when we camp for four days. We took the beach wagon, four chairs, snorkeling equipment, water shoes, towels and nothing went to waste. We took our trash out with us. And, we made it to the sandbar a week later.
Clearly, having a sandbar trip canceled is a first world problem and I’m not making light of the current dire straits of COVID-19. If you’re inclined to post nasty-grams because I’m not taking the mess seriously, read my “bad COVID” columns of, say, last week. I’m no denier and I have little empathy for those who just plain don’t get the whole concept of caring for others. Oh, and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is a weenie in a bad suit.
At the same time, we headed into year two. A lot of us are asking “is this all there is” and, pretty much, the answer is “yes.” We aren’t going back to the ways things were or the plans we’d made before COVID.
For the rest of my life, I’ll have test kits under the bathroom sink, masks at the door and in every pocket, sanitizer handy and I’ll drop by the pharmacy for a booster annually right along with the flu shot. I’ll probably add a bout of COVID to the occasional common cold and seasonal flu. Might not be what I want, but it’s surely what I’ll get for foreseeable years.
Every part of our lives has been reshaped by COVID, even if we can’t quite wrap our brains around those transformations and we long for everything to be normal. One can woulda, shoulda, coulda this mess like a worry stone ground to dust. Or one can suck it up, do the right things and get on with the business of living. I figure, if the actuarial tables and my birthdays cooperate, I have maybe 20 years before I move into the Key West City Cemetery. I’m not spending them wishing things would go back to 2019.
Which is why the hour-long text string among a bunch of crones who sound much like their teenage selves made me smile. It was such a perfectly normal response to an unavoidable change of plans. Most folks aren’t ready to shape their post-COVID worlds into normal; many are in circumstances that they cannot do so even if they want to; others may never make the transition. But my goofy text string lends confidence to knowing we will be OK.
Maybe today sometime you can find a moment to know you’re going to be OK, too.
Linda Grist Cunningham is editor of Key West Island News and owner of KeyWestWatch Media.