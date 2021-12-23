We’ve known for decades that too much salt in our diet is dangerous.
In 1988 the Intersalt study tested and followed over ten thousand people to see how much salt they ate daily. In the places where diets were low in sodium (no more than 1,500 mg of sodium a day), not a single case of high blood pressure was found. Even more impressive, older subjects had virtually the same blood pressure as participants in their teens.
Think about that. There wasn’t a single case of high blood pressure in the four locations where people didn’t take in more than 1,500 mg. of sodium a day. That study concluded that cutting salt intake by 15% could prevent 1 million deaths a year.
Now there’s a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine that proves cutting salt saves lives. What’s even more important, researchers did it successfully with thousands of people.
Researchers enrolled 20,995 people in China to see what would happen if half of them were switched to a salt substitute. Everyone in the study was at higher risk of early mortality from cardiovascular issues. 72.6% of the participants had a history of stroke, and 88.4% had a history of hypertension. The average age was just over 65.
Half the people continued using salt normally. The other half were given a salt substitute. “Regular” salt is 100% sodium chloride; occasionally, there may be some trace minerals if you buy designer salts. The salt “substitute” used in the study was 75% sodium chloride and 25% potassium chloride by mass.
Then researchers tracked the health of the subjects for nearly five years.
At the end of the study, the salt substitute users reduced their risk of a stroke by 14%, and they reduced their risk of total cardiovascular events (strokes and heart attacks combined) by 13%. Premature death was 12% lower for the salt substitute group.
That difference is huge. It means that if salt substitutes were used throughout China, it would prevent 400,000 premature deaths a year. If salt substitutes became standard around the world, several million lives would be saved.
There are two other important things many people have overlooked in the salt substitute study. The first is the rather remarkable fact that 10,000 people switched from 100% salt; to a substitute with 25% less sodium, and they kept using it.
Instead of quickly rejecting the change and going back to regular salt, the subjects remained consistent for almost five years. The change went on long enough and was done by enough people that it significantly improved life expectancy. Most people try to do what’s right, but this change was easy enough that thousands could keep doing what was healthier.
The second overlooked fact is that the salt substitute was made up of 25% potassium chloride. To keep our bodies working properly, we should take in more potassium than sodium. In America, people are taking in more sodium than potassium. That imbalance can increase the risk of hypertension (high blood pressure) and stroke. Kidney function can be impaired, bone mineral density can diminish, and bone health can be affected.
Replacing regular table salt with a salt substitute that has potassium can help correct the imbalance.
One other thing about this study is that they used people from rural China who eat very little pre-packaged or processed foods. Changing out their primary salt source made a big difference. If you eat mostly packaged and processed foods, changing the salt you use in your home wouldn’t make as big a difference.
Some people should avoid extra potassium. If you have kidney disease, you might not be able to flush out any extra. Salt substitutes that contain potassium can also be a problem for people with diabetes. It’s essential to check with your doctor before switching.
There are several salt substitutes to consider, be prepared to try a few before you find one you like. Look for products that have no more than 75% sodium chloride and include potassium chloride. Some of the ones our tasting panel preferred were Morton Lite Salt, Salt for Life or LoSalt.
