I recently realized that I have subconsciously deemphasized cozy mysteries from the books I review than I have in the past. As I self-analyze the reason, it seems that this was done because I increasingly found the authors had stellar writing skills but were not nearly as skilled as storytellers. Too often their work became formulaic, predictable, ho-hum slow-burners. “No Cats Allowed” by Miranda James languished on my reading list until recently when one night I ran out of things to read. It turned out to be a pleasant surprise. Both the protagonist and his assistant were a breath of fresh air.
The protagonist in James’ “Cat in the Stacks” series is Charlie Harris. Charlie is a widower who spent his career in administration for a public library. He now finds himself working part-time after retirement running the Archives and Rare Book Department of Mississippi’s Athena College in Athens, Mississippi. His assistant and confidant is a Maine Coon cat named Diesel who goes to work with Charlie every day (I inadvertently found myself thinking of Lilian Jackson Braun’s “cat” series). I discovered that I had no idea what a Maine Coon cat was and at first thought it was a product of James’ imagination. When I Googled it, I found I was wrong. A Maine Coon cat is a domestic cat breed that is as big as a medium-sized dog (in Diesel’s case 35 pounds). They stand 12 to 18 inches high and are sometimes 40 inches long. They are imposing but extremely easygoing, lovable and take easily to strangers. Diesel is also a very good judge of character. In his case, it almost seemed like he thought he was a dog. He goes virtually everywhere with Charlie, who walks him amiably on a leash like a dog (I was always told it was impossible to herd a cat).
As “No Cats Allowed” begins, the Athena College library is in turmoil since the former library director has left in disgrace and disappeared after overspending his budget by half a million dollars. The president of the college has appointed Oscar Reilly as the new interim director to clean up the mess and get the library back on its fiscal feet. He is dictatorial, has no people skills and is universally hated by the entire staff. This comes to a head with Charlie when Reilly informs him that Diesel is no longer welcome in the library, forcing Charlie to choose between a job he loves and his trusted assistant (Do I need to tell you who Charlie chooses?). Soon after, Reilly’s irate ex-brother-in-law shows up on the scene spewing accusations. The following morning Reilly is found in the library’s basement crushed to death between two movable bookcases, and Charlie is drafted by the college president to be Reilly’s replacement until a permanent director can be found. Charlie then begins to discover irregularities of which he had previously been unaware and becomes a target himself. I’ll stop there.
If you think this book is going to be an action-packed thriller, you’ve come to the wrong place. It did make me mull the subject over. Does being action-packed make a story? My conclusion. No, it doesn’t. A book can be a page-turner without it. In this case we have a true mystery in every sense of the word, but it is a mystery where our hero uses brain power, observation and deduction to solve the crime. But if you think Diesel’s role is to be essential to solving the crime, you are wrong. His role is to interact with Charlie and add charm to the story. He did this very well.
Maybe this book will make you want to escape to the library and discover some reading pleasure. I hope so.
Reviewed by David Beckwith, author of “A Cruising Conspiracy.”