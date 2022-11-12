I recently realized that I have subconsciously deemphasized cozy mysteries from the books I review than I have in the past. As I self-analyze the reason, it seems that this was done because I increasingly found the authors had stellar writing skills but were not nearly as skilled as storytellers. Too often their work became formulaic, predictable, ho-hum slow-burners. “No Cats Allowed” by Miranda James languished on my reading list until recently when one night I ran out of things to read. It turned out to be a pleasant surprise. Both the protagonist and his assistant were a breath of fresh air.

The protagonist in James’ “Cat in the Stacks” series is Charlie Harris. Charlie is a widower who spent his career in administration for a public library. He now finds himself working part-time after retirement running the Archives and Rare Book Department of Mississippi’s Athena College in Athens, Mississippi. His assistant and confidant is a Maine Coon cat named Diesel who goes to work with Charlie every day (I inadvertently found myself thinking of Lilian Jackson Braun’s “cat” series). I discovered that I had no idea what a Maine Coon cat was and at first thought it was a product of James’ imagination. When I Googled it, I found I was wrong. A Maine Coon cat is a domestic cat breed that is as big as a medium-sized dog (in Diesel’s case 35 pounds). They stand 12 to 18 inches high and are sometimes 40 inches long. They are imposing but extremely easygoing, lovable and take easily to strangers. Diesel is also a very good judge of character. In his case, it almost seemed like he thought he was a dog. He goes virtually everywhere with Charlie, who walks him amiably on a leash like a dog (I was always told it was impossible to herd a cat).